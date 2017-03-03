1 200 to be enrolled for national youth service training

Midlands Reporters

THE Ministry of Youth, Indigenisation and Empowerment will this year reopen its centres countrywide to enrol more than 1 200 young people for national youth service training.

This is a direct response to President Mugabe’s call to reintroduce the programme.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Midlands Youth Expo in Gweru yesterday Youth, Indigenisation and Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwawo said Government will this year reopen all its six national youth service training institutions and was aiming at enrolling more than 1 200 youths.

Minister Zhuwawo said the Government had reviewed the programme’s curriculum such that 50 percent of the training programme includes entrepreneurship.

“There was a call by President Mugabe to revive the youth service training programme two years ago in Victoria Falls. In 2015 we had 109 young people who graduated from the national youth service. In 2016 we had 320 youths who graduated,” said Minister Zhuwawo.

“This year we are hoping to have about 1 260 that would be enrolled for the national youth service. We will be opening all our six camps throughout the country.”

Minister Zhuwawo said the ministry was in the process of setting up a microfinance institution as part of efforts to support youth empowerment initiatives.

“The Ministry through the Zimbabwe Youth Council has established anchor companies that provide aggregated services geared towards the development of micro enterprises. The companies include Youth Shape Zimbabwe, Youth Make Zimbabwe, Youth Employ and ZIMCHEER. To date through ZIMCHEER we have identified over 39 000 micro level enterprises employing about 93 000 young people,” he said.

“We are also setting up Empower Bank, a microfinance institution that will support youth economic empowerment endeavours. I therefore advise you to position yourselves and take advantage of these institutions to develop and grow your businesses.”

Addressing thousands of youths in Matobo during his birthday celebrations last month, President Mugabe called for the re-introduction of national youth service to help mould disciplined and well-focused youths who are productive and ready to defend their country.

“There also must be national youth service. We certainly must start the National Youth Service Programme. I don’t know why we have slowed down, we dragged our feet on this one,” said the President.

