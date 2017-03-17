1 week two sudden deaths: Pregnant student teacher collapses, dies at Hillside college

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A PREGNANT student at Hillside Teachers’ College collapsed and later died while doing gymnastics at the institution’s sports ground on Wednesday afternoon.

Kwanele Moyo (36) from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo died at the college’s clinic where she had been taken for treatment. It could not be established yesterday how advanced her pregnancy was.

Moyo becomes the second person to collapse and die at the teachers training college in a space of a week. Last Friday an English lecturer, Paul Ndlovu, was found dead in his office after he had allegedly collapsed.

Sources said Moyo collapsed at about 3PM and died a few minutes later.

“She started vomiting and collapsed before being rushed to the Hillside Teachers’ College Clinic where she was attended by a college doctor. Unfortunately she died a few minutes after admission,” said the source.

The Chronicle yesterday interviewed her brother, Mr Nqobizitha Moyo who expressed sadness over her sudden death. He said she was a first year student.

Mr Moyo said his sister did not show any signs of distress before her death.

“We didn’t expect this. I was just talking to her yesterday at about 10:15AM when she was enquiring if I knew any builder who could plaster the walls of a toilet in her home. We were just chatting and I told her that I didn’t know any. She wanted someone to plaster a toilet in her home. We’re told that she was even sweeping the yard at her home before leaving for school on Wednesday. We’re shocked by her death,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the mother of one was pregnant at the time of her death.

“But we can’t say her pregnancy was linked to her death. If she wasn’t feeling well on that day she wouldn’t have gone to school. I still can’t believe that she is gone,” he said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the death saying investigations were in progress.

Moyo becomes the third student at a higher and tertiary institution to collapse and die in Bulawayo.

Late last year in separate incidents, two National University of Science and Technology medicine students collapsed and died, one of them was jogging in the morning while the other was on work related learning at Mpilo Central Hospital.

—@nqotshili.