$10 000 club bill shocks many

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

CHRISTMAS has come and gone with most having enjoyed the day well spent with family either in the rural areas, at home or at leisure spots.

While most Zimbabweans had an otherwise normal day as they could not afford to go overboard with celebrations because of tight budgets, it was business as usual for some of the elite who seemed to have gone overboard, if a $9 500 alcohol bill from one night that is doing the rounds on social media is anything to go by.

The receipt that has gone viral from Pablo’z VIP Lounge, one of Harare’s upmarket nightclubs in Borrowdale, seems to have shocked many who could not believe that some people are spending such amounts at one go on booze especially considering that the maximum withdrawal limit is still $50 at most local banks. Interestingly, the receipt was issued at the weekend, just after 6PM, showing that chances are high the same customer bought more drinks later that night.

Escalating the $9 500 bill were beverages like Ace of Spades Gold priced at $1 600 for a bottle, 22 Veuve Clicquots at $280 each and five Johnnie Walker Platinums at $290 each. The rest were shots of Tequila and mixers with the waiters’ tip valued at $864, leaving many local waitresses amused and in awe.

A quick research showed that upmarket clubs in Bulawayo such as Club Connect had recorded about $2 500 as the highest amount spent by one customer in a night this festive season. Club Connect spokesperson, Tatenda Gwatidzo, said that amount had been spent on premium whiskeys such as Johnnie Walker Gold and Platinum as well as champagnes Moet and Veuve Clicquot and actually shocked their waitresses.

For new club Cosmopolitan, just below $1 000 had been spent by one customer on drinks Moet, Veuve Clicquot, Ciroc, Black Label and Hennessy.

Cosmopolitan manager, Manu Mahaso said: “Things aren’t looking too good these days so our drinks have been made very affordable in order for our customers to afford them.

“We haven’t had one person spending more than a $1 000 this festive season. Only mining mogul, Worthwhile Mugabe, can afford that”.

In Harare, another prominent club, Pariah State management said their highest bill had been about $700 from a table.

This is likely why the close to $10 000 bill at Pablo’z has come as a surprise to many who otherwise cannot afford to buy a whole bottle of their favourite whiskey in a club as it is often four times the price of liquor hubs. Instead they prefer to buy tots which are often sold for $3 each or simply drink lagers like Castle Lite which is quite popular this side of the country.

Speaking anonymously, a Pablo’z worker said drinks like Ace of Spades were rare to find in Zimbabwe and were quite pricey hence the escalation of the bill.

“Pablo’z is actually one of the most exquisite and expensive bars in Harare so the bills are often quite high. Drinks like Veuve Clicquot are playing quite popular in Zimbabwe and are often on top of the orders with a minimum of six being ordered per table,” she said.

Responding to a post where the bill was shown, others said that customer should have spent that money on their relatives instead of buying expensive alcohol.

“Doesn’t this person have relatives whom he/she could have assisted with this money?” questioned one Modesta Macharaga.

Others said this bill did not come as a surprise as former President Robert Mugabe’s sons, Chatunga and Robert Junior used to drink at the same spot and spent similar amounts with their friends at one go.

Chengtai Nduna who was smitten by the waiter’s tip said she wished to be a waitress at that club.