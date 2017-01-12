10 committees for 21st February preparations

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

THE ZANU-PF Matabeleland South Provincial Coordinating Committee has set up 10 committees to spearhead preparations for the 21st February Movement celebrations to be held at Matopos National Park.

Matabeleland South provincial secretary for Information and Publicity Cde William Dewa chaired the PPC meeting that was held in Gwanda yesterday in the absence of the provincial chairman, Cde Rabelani Choeni, who is recovering from home after he was involved in an accident last week.

Cde Dewa, who is also Umzingwane MP, urged committee members not to be involved in corruption or steal donations meant for the event as that would embarrass the province.

“It will be irresponsible for any member of the committees to be involved in corrupt activities. We should make sure that all donations and things that we get for the event are used for the purpose of hosting the event. We should work as a team. We don’t want to hear that some items went missing. It’s just a warning to members of this committee to be responsible so that we hold a memorable event,” said Cde Dewa.

He said the province has already identified three sites at Matopos National Park for the event, but were waiting for relevant authorities for approval.

“We chose Matopos National Park because it has become the norm that the event is held at a resort area to promote tourism,” Cde Dewa said.

Zanu PF Gwanda Youth League secretary for commissariat, Cde Emmanuel Ncube, said youths will take a leading role in the preparations as the day belonged to them.

“Since committees have been set we are raring to go for the big event of a lifetime when our icon will be among us for the day. We urge all youths to respect this day as it is their day. As youths we are on the ground to make sure that this day becomes a success and we will make sure that we surpass what other provinces did,” said Cde Ncube.

