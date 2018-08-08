10 Zimta provinces gather in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TEN Zimta provinces converge in Bulawayo today for their annual inter-provincial games that will be held at the United College of Education as part of preparations for the regional Southern African Teachers’ Organisation (Sato) games to be hosted by Bulawayo later this month.

According to Zimta chief executive officer Sifiso Ndlovu, the teachers will compete in nine disciplines – football, netball, basketball, volleyball, athletics, darts, tennis, table tennis and chess.

“We are all set for our inter-provincial Zimta competitions that will be held at UCE. These competitions are in preparation for the upcoming Sato games that Zimbabwe will host in Bulawayo from August 19-22,” said Ndlovu.

He said the Sato games are part of trade union solidarity and cultural exchange for teachers, who will also be exchanging key and valuable notes about their profession.

“We are pushing a very strong agenda for trade unionism in teachers and these trade unions that are part of the Sato games have been there for a long time, so basically their causes are similar. As Zimta, we did not participate at last year’s games due to financial challenges,” said Ndlovu.

Countries expected to take part in the Sato games are Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, Tanzania, South Africa, Swaziland and Namibia.

Established in 1942, Zimta is the largest teachers’ trade union in Zimbabwe, with at least 44 000 members. Its members are educators drawn from primary and secondary schools, as well as heads of schools, college lecturers, education officers and education personnel.