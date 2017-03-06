$100 fine for man who labelled neighbour a prostitute

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

A 37-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been fined $100 for threatening to stab and labelling a neighbour whose son had allegedly thrown a guava into his yard a prostitute.

Nhlanhla Mkhwananzi of Mpopoma suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with criminal insult.

Mkhwananzi initially pleaded not guilty saying the devil, not himself was to blame for the incident.

“I didn’t do it your worship. I am not that kind of a person, it was Satan. It definitely has to be the devil because I am not a violent person and I respect my neighbours,” he said.

Mkhwananzi later admitted committing the crime.

Magistrate Ncube lashed out at him for wasting the court’s time.

“You are fined $100 which should be paid before March 8 or alternatively 30 days in prison,” he said.

Mr Mufaro Mageza appeared for the state.

-@andile_tshuma