100,000 expected for ZCC Easter pilgrimage

Walter Mswazie Masvingo Correspondent

Over 100,000 congregants from across the world are expected to attend this year’s Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Easter celebrations at the church’s multi-million dollar synagogue at Mbungo.Church spokesperson Sanction Mutendi, son to leader, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi told Chronicle yesterday that the stage had been set for the big event which will see a yet to be named high profile guest of honour gracing the occasion.

The conference at the multiple storey, green-roofed edifice situated some 40km east of Masvingo town, starts today and ends on Sunday.

“We’ve invited a high profile figure, a senior government official whose name we’ll let you know at the right time. The guest of honour is coming on Sunday,” he said.

This year’s Easter conference is running under the theme “Hell is reality and Heaven is reality – Jesus died for us all to go to heaven”.

“It’s a reality that there’s hell and Heaven so we’re saying people should choose to be in Heaven through worshipping and meditating His Word,” said Mutendi.

“We’re expecting over 100,000 congregants from across the world to attend. We started preparing for this Easter conference sometime last month but now we’ve moved a step further. As I speak I’m at the venue and we had prayers. Bishop Dr Mutendi will also deliver those in affliction. We therefore invite all people whether they are from other denominations or non-Christians to come and witness the power of God with us during this Easter conference. Lives will be transformed,” he said.