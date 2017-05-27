104 take part in sports management camp

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE inaugural Higher and Tertiary Education Autumn Sports Management Camp organised by the Sports Leaders’ Institute of Zimbabwe (Sliz) kicked off in Masvingo yesterday with 104 participants registering for the event.

The three-day camp ends tomorrow.

African Sports management Association’s (ASMA) committee member who is also a top Kenyan athletics coach Edward Muema Munguti will be the guest speaker.

Acting Sports and Recreation Commission’s (SRC) director-general Joseph Muchechetere and Wold Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited doctor Nicholas Munyonga will also make presentations.

The camp is targeting tertiary and higher education institutions’ decision makers that is principals, vice-principals, deans of students and heads of sports departments.

Russell Mhiribidi, Sliz director, said they are ready for the camp which seeks to deal with the new education curricula, which includes sport as an examinable subject, as well as enhancing the teaching of mass displays.

“We’ve a good turnout and for a new camp to attract over 100 participants and officials is great. Wellness and active lifestyle is what the Government is encouraging and as Sliz we’ve seen it proper to organise a workshop for higher and tertiary education institutions so that we address a number of issues.

Teachers who teach pupils physical education and sport come from these institutions, so it’s prudent that we interact with them on matters to do with sports management issues,” said Mhiribidi.

Sliz will also highlight the importance of setting up vibrant university sporting leagues.

“We’re of the view that universities are the zenith of sports development and as such there is a need to have vibrant leagues for different sporting disciplines. Universities and tertiary education institutions have some of the best sporting facilities for use in league programmes instead of just having festivals.

“It is also possible for these institutions to get sound sponsorships from strategic partners just like what happens across the Limpopo where South Africa has vibrant university leagues,” said Mhiribidi.

Sliz, who also run winter and summer camps for sports administrators, have also invited agricultural colleges to their Great Zimbabwe camp.

— @ZililoR