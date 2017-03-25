11 bodybuilders leave for Mr, Miss Novice contest

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Body Building and Fitness Association (BMBBFA) will send an 11-member team to represent the province at the Mr and Ms Novice 2017 to be held at Profitness Health Club in Harare today.

The competition, the first event in the National Federation of Zimbabwe Body-building and Fitness (NFZBBF) 2017 calendar, will see aspiring bodybuilders from across the country vying for the honours in five categories which are wheelchair men, senior men bodybuilding, junior men bodybuilding, women bikini fitness and men’s physique.

BMBBFA organising secretary Simon Gama said the province is aiming at winning the title in the men’s category as Bulawayo has dominated the competition in the ladies’ category through Shantel Greenland who won in 2015 and Selina Manuel who won last year.

“We have confidence in the team and we hope this time we will be able to win in the men’s category which has always eluded the province. The team has been working hard and the only thing left is for them to go out there and do their best,” said Gama.

Last year’s competition saw Gweru’s 37-year-old Muchineripi Katena being crowned 2016 Mr Novice after getting the better of 12 other athletes who took to the podium. Bulawayo’s 17-year-old Selina Manuel was crowned Ms Novice 2016.

Bruce Mukono was crowned champion in the junior men bodybuilding, Manners Mukuviri won in the men’s wheelchair category while Lovejoy Chaduka dominated the men’s fitness category.

NFZBBF spokesperson Quiet Shangai said today’s competition will kick-start a busy body building schedule with the next event being be Mr and Mrs Schools, Tertiary and Universities which will be held on April 1 at a venue yet to be announced.

Bulawayo team

Senior men: Thembinkosi Lunga, Justine Chikava, Philani Ndlovu

Women bikini: Eulene Ndlovu, Khethiwe Ncube

Men physique: Tapiwa Zimhamba, Gabriel Gwapedza, Keith Mombeshora

Junior under-21: Blessing Timburwi, Darlington Chigaba, Zibani Dube