11-year-old reports father for assault

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

AN 11-year-old boy has reported his father to the police for beating him up after he refused to accept a school bag that his mother had bought for him.

The father, Obert Chandigere (55) is a Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) employee stationed at the Victoria Falls International Airport in the resort town.

Chandigere appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa charged with ill-treating a child. He pleaded guilty but claimed the boy was disrespectful.

“I thought I was disciplining him because he was becoming disrespectful,” said Chandigere.

They sentenced him to four months in jail wholly suspended for five years on condition he doesn’t assault the boy again.

Prosecuting, Mr Listen Nare said the assault took place on January 18 at House Number 2 Air Zimbabwe Flats in Victoria Falls.

“On January 18, this year at around 7PM, Chandigere assaulted his son aged 11 after accusing him of refusing to accept a satchel bought for him by his mother,” said the prosecutor.

Chandigere used a waist belt to beat up the boy severally on the back and once on the hand.

The boy was referred to Victoria Falls District Hospital for medical examination where a medical report was compiled while his father was arrested and charged with violating the Children’s Act.

— @ncubeleon