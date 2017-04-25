12 models to graduate from Strides Agency

Showbiz Reporter

THE stage is set for the Strides Modelling Agency graduation ceremony that will be held on Saturday where 12 models are set to be capped with organisers saying they had to change the venue for logistical purposes.

Ten years since the last graduation, the modelling agency popular for hosting much talked about pageants, Miss Summer Strides and Miss Rural Zimbabwe, is back to usher in a new crop of models into the industry.

Strides director Sipho Mazibuko said the venue was shifted from Holiday Inn to Glow Home and Beauty situated at Ascot Shopping Centre in Bulawayo.

“We had a challenge as to the time that Holiday Inn wanted us to end our show. So we decided to do it at Glow Home and Beauty on the day. The shop will be emptied then people will be seated while watching the graduation,” said Mazibuko.

Advance tickets pegged at $5 ordinary and $10 VIP were selling like hot cakes with 80 already sold.

“The venue can house 120 people and there are already 80 tickets that have been sold. People who want to watch the show can buy the tickets at Strides Modelling Agency offices and at the venue,” said Mazibuko.

The new models will battle it out for the Strides Top model and Kiddies Top model accolades. Former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma and Bongani Dhlakama, Miss Summer Strides 2001 Portia Ncube and Chronicle Showbiz Editor Melissa Mpofu, will be the panel of judges on the night.

“Half of the marks for the 12 models will be from the time they spent being taught the craft at Strides. The judges will adjudicate who is the top model at the agency on the night.

“We’ve even included modelling for children and there will be a Kiddies Top model. Both will walk away with hampers valued at $100,” said Mazibuko.

Sandra Ndebele, riding high on her song Ingoma and style Icon Welshman Sibanda, who tried his hand at music with the tribal house track Ngiyakukhumbula, will provide entertainment on the night.

The graduating models include Dorothy Mathe, Natasha Ndlovu, Princess Dube, Mitchell Peterson, Celine Sialumba, Tania Mabasa, Langelihle Phiri, Ruth Sibanda, Yvonne Jiyane, Rejoice Mulauzi, Doreen Ndebele and Munashe Mazorodze.

The last class to graduate in 2007 featured Sibusisiwe Dube who went on to win Miss Bulawayo before being crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe second princess as well as Mr Summer Strides Edson Hapazari.