12 months for 10 rounds of sex

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A NIGHT of pleasure has landed a 22-year-old Bulawayo man in jail after his under-age girlfriend (15) told her relatives that she had 10 rounds of sex with him.

The revelation drew audible chuckles and gasps of disbelief from the gallery.

Lihle Moyo pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a minor when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

He was sentenced to an effective 12 months in prison. Ncube, who appeared to think he had committed a petty crime, seemed shocked.

“You should be more careful with these sexual issues. Sleeping with a minor is illegal. It is embarrassing when you come to such places and start explaining some things that you’d have done in private,” said Mr Ncube.

For the State, Ms Magret Takawira said on Saturday last week the teenager went to the man’s house where she spent the night.

“Complainant met accused on her way from visiting her friend. They went to the accused’s place of residence around 7PM. The two watched television until 9PM when they retired to bed. Accused had protected sexual intercourse with the complainant 10 times until 6AM,” said Ms Takawira.

“Complainant went back to her home on the following morning. She was asked by her sister where she had spent the night and she told her she spent it with her friend. Her sister sent her to her aunt and she revealed what had happened. Her aunt took her to a police station where they reported the matter.”

— @tannytkay