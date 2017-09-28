12 years jail for sister in-law rapist

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A MATOBO man who raped his sister in-law aged 12, has been sentenced to 12 years in jail.

The 30-year-old man whose name cannot be revealed to protect the identity of the minor, raped the minor when his sick wife had gone to clinic to seek treatment.

The man threatened to kill the juvenile before raping her.

Regional magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza yesterday convicted the man on his own plea and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment.

The man will however serve an effective nine years in jail after three years were suspended on condition he is not within the next five years convicted of rape.

In passing sentence, Mr Mabeza said he had taken into account that the man was a first offender and that he pleaded guilty.

He said by pleading guilty, the accused did not waste the court’s time and also showed contrition.

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Dzipe said the man raped his juvenile sister in-law on July 18 around 8AM when his wife had gone to Natisa Clinic.

“The matter came to light 12 days later when the juvenile’s sister saw her crying and asked what the problem was,” he said.

