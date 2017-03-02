$13 000 debt lands Omega Sibanda in court

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

ZIMBABWE Football Association (Zifa) vice president Omega Sibanda and his wife have been taken to court by a prominent Bulawayo doctor for failing to settle a debt of $13 000.

Mpilo Central Hospital Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya has filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Sibanda and his wife, Emely, as defendants.

The couple borrowed the money in tranches between 2011 and September 2015. It was however, not mentioned in court papers what Sibanda and his wife intended to use the money for.

Dr Ngwenya, through his lawyers, Sansole and Senda Legal Practitioners, said Sibanda and his wife have despite acknowledging the debt, failed to pay the money.

“Sometime between 2011 and September 2015, the defendants borrowed $13 000 from me and I advanced them the money. Initially, the first defendant (Omega) borrowed $5 000 from me in 2011 and then went on to borrow $3 000 on 12 May 2014 and acknowledged owing me $8 000, promising to pay back the debt on 14 July 2014, but he failed to do so,” he said in his summons.

Dr Ngwenya said on September 2, 2015, the businessman returned with his wife and they borrowed another $5 000 bringing the total amount owed to $13 000.

He accused the couple of breaching the agreement by failing to pay the debt on an agreed date.

Dr Ngwenya seeks an order compelling Sibanda and his wife to settle the debt with a five percent interest calculated from the date of issue of summons to the date of full and final payment.

He also wants the football administrator and his wife to pay the legal costs that he incurred as a result of the lawsuit.

The defendants have not yet filed a notice to enter an appearance to defend the summons.

