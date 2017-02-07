13 Bubi cops guilty. . . Gold mining police face criminal charges

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THIRTEEN police officers have been convicted under the Police Act for engaging in illegal gold mining in Inyathi, Bubi District.

Four of the officers were acquitted.

From the 13 who were convicted, six were detained for between four and 18 days while the other seven were fined $10 each.

All those who were detained are expected to face criminal charges.

Police prosecutors preferred charges ranging from criminal abuse of office, leaving their posts unattended and engaging in activities which violate the Police Act.

“Their case has been finalised. Six officers are now serving their detention sentences ranging between four to 18 days. Seven of them were fined $10 each while four were acquitted of any wrongdoing,” said the source.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala said any comments regarding police conduct should be sought from their Police Headquarters public relations office.

National police spokespersons Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not be reached for comment while Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said: “I am not in office until tomorrow.”

The hearing of the officers was presided over by Officer Commanding Nkayi District, Chief Superintendent Never Tembo and another officer identified only as Superintendent Ntundle. The 17 officers were arrested in the wake of violent clashes between rival gangs of illegal gold miners in Bubi District with police being accused of turning a blind eye to the gold wars.

Some of the officers were accused of having mining interests without the authority of the Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri as required at law.

