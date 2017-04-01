$15 bribery cops in court

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

TWO Bulawayo traffic cops who were on Monday arrested for allegedly extorting $15 from a kombi driver to facilitate the release of his impounded vehicle, appeared in court on Thursday.

Solomon Sasikai (37) of Nkulumane suburb and Tendayi Nyamutumbu (42) of Mbundane both stationed at Bulawayo Central Traffic Station appeared before Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers. They were remanded out of custody to April 12 pending trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Leanne Nkomo said on March 27 this year at about 10.30AM, Mr Shadreck Mubaiwa, a commuter omnibus operator, was driving his kombi along JNM Nkomo Street when he was intercepted by Nyamutumbu who was part of a team of traffic cops on patrol. Mr Mubaiwa’s kombi was impounded and taken to Drill Hall.

The court heard that when the complainant arrived at Drill Hall, the accused persons demanded $65 from him so that they could release his car.

“The complainant told the accused persons that he did not have the money that they were demanding and they insisted that he looks for the money and he left Drill Hall,” said Miss Nkomo.

The court heard that an internal police investigations teams received a tip off that the accused persons demanded kickbacks from the complainant.

Acting upon that information, the investigations team sought authority from their superiors to set a trap and it was granted.

The complainant returned to Drill Hall at about 4PM carrying $45 which was to be used as trap money.

“Upon arrival, the complainant approached Sasikai who accepted the money. Sasikai took $45 from the complainant and receipted $20 on the fines book and returned $10 to the kombi driver and gave Nyamutumbu the remaining $15, which he pocketed,” said Miss Nkomo.

The two cops then went to an adjacent office. The court heard that the internal police investigations team, which was monitoring the proceedings from a distance, pounced on the two accused persons.

Upon conducting a search they recovered the money hidden in a wooden cabinet.The two traffic cops failed to account for the money which was not receipted in their deposit fine book leading to their arrest.

