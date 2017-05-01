150 armed gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine compound

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

MORE than 150 armed gold panners have invaded a compound at Vumbachikwe Mine in Gwanda, tunnelling under houses and raising fears that buildings might collapse.

Residents at the compound yesterday told The Chronicle they were living in fear because the panners were hostile.

Scared residents shared pictures of the panners entering tunnels, literally at their doorsteps, which they took through windows.

They said dozens of tunnels that were up to eight metres deep had been dug around the compound.

“The panners appear ready to shoot anyone who approaches them. They do not want anyone near their tunnels,” said a resident who asked not to be named.

“The most affected area is the yard of the mine’s garage manager, Mr Amos Mbengari, where a gold reef was found recently, sparking a gold rush.”

Mr Mbengari yesterday said his family was not assured of safety.

“More than 150 panners invaded the area on March 16. Initially they were about 100 metres from my house. The reef of gold they were following seems to be leading to my house. I tried to stop them by reporting to the police but they have not budged,” said Mr Mbengari.

He said last week the panners got into his yard by cutting the perimeter fence and were drilling tunnels under his house.

“My yard is 100 by 100 metres and they are about 8 metres from my house underground. I involved the company management but they have also failed.

These people are so militant, you can only approach them if you have a gun, otherwise they can kill you,” said Mr Mbengari.

“The management recently embarked on an exercise to ban extended families in the compound to flush out the panners but they are still here. We don’t know where they are living.”

The councillor for the ward, Mr Peter Smith, yesterday said the situation was terrible and implored the police to do more.

“We once took the matter up with the Gwanda District police commander Chief Superintendent Sibanda (Enock). He sent police officers and the panners ran away. However they return once the police leave. Right now the panners’ tunnels are fast approaching Sabiwa House which belongs to Mr Mbengari. I think there is a need for police to use dogs to track and flush the panners out of the area,” said Clr Smith.

Gwanda Central legislator Cde Edison Gumbo said he will visit the place today to assess the situation and see how best to deal with the menace.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkosilathi Sibanda said the police will act against the panners.

“We don’t condone such lawlessness. People should conduct proper mining and not mine illegally. Definitely the police will act on the situation” said Asst Insp Sibanda.

Vumbachikwe compound is located about 8 km north-west of Gwanda Town.

The village was established as a residential and commercial centre for workers at Vumbachikwe Gold Mine.

Illegal gold panners have of late been involved in bloody turf wars in Matabeleland and the Midlands.

In March, the streets of Esigodini were the site of clashes that left scores hospitalised after rival gangs attacked each other with machetes.

They were also reports of gunfights in weeks that followed the fighting.

