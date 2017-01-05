164,5 million kgs tobacco exported last year

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE closed 2016 with $933,6 million from 164,5 million kilogrammes of tobacco exported to different parts of the world, statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board show.

According to the marketing board’s export performance report, as at 29 December the flue-cured tobacco, which was exported to 65 countries since the beginning of 2016 was sold at an average price of $5,67 a kg.

During the same period in 2015, tobacco exports receipts were $855 million from 152 million kg sold at an average price of $5,62 a kg.

China, the major consumer of flue-cured tobacco from Zimbabwe last year spent $572,7 million importing 69,9 million kg at an average price of $8,19 a kg.

In the comparable period in 2015, the Asian country imported 61,2 million kg of flue-cured tobacco from Zimbabwe spending $512,9 million.

Other countries that consumed the golden leaf from Zimbabwe are Brazil, Jordan, Japan, United States of America, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, and Lesotho.

In 2016, South Africa closed the year on second spot spending $65,3 million on 21,5 million kg followed by Belgium, which imported 20 million kg of the golden leaf from the Zimbabwean market averaging $88,6 million.

The United Arab Emirates and Indonesia consumed 8,2 million kg and 5,6 million kg respectively, spending $18,1 million and $25,2 million apiece.

The tobacco industry is one of the most critical sectors for Zimbabwe that continues to bolster exports as well as supporting the economy through liquidity supply.

About 80 745 farmers registered for the 2016/17 cropping season while 14 101 are new growers.

The farmers have so far planted 66 554 hectares under tobacco in seven regions that include Matabeleland North, Midlands, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central.

