$17 000 fraud man jailed 4 years

Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been sentenced to four years imprisonment for defrauding his employer of about $17 000.

Mthokozisi Mhuri (48), a former supervisor at Redan Service Station in Luveve suburb was arrested after he failed to account for $17 509 which his employer Mr Tatenda Mahachi had asked him to deposit between April and June this year.

Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube sentenced Mhuri to four years imprisonment.

Mhuri will, however, serve an effective one year in prison after two years were suspended on condition he pays back the stolen money by December 31 this year and another one year was suspended on condition that he is not within the next five years convicted of a similar offence.

The magistrate said there was overwhelming evidence that the money disappeared in Mhuri’s hands.

“In his defence, the accused said there was a disastrous accounting system in the company but in that disaster there is evidence that money was received by the accused but did not find its way to the bank,” said the magistrate.

“Money may have been banked but not in the company account. The only conclusion that can be drawn is that the accused received the money but converted it to his own use.”

Mr Petros Shoko prosecuted.

