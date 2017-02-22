17yrs later Lower Ncema Dam spills

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

LOWER Ncema Dam finally spilled yesterday, 17 years after it last did so with the Bulawayo City Council saying water in its supply dams will last up to November 2020.

Upper Ncema has to spill first before substantial amounts of water can collect in Lower Ncema, which is downstream. The former spilled last Friday, bringing much relief to Bulawayo as at one time both dams were decommissioned.

Mtshabezi Dam started spilling on Monday while Insiza Dam started spilling last month.

Bulawayo City Council senior public relations officer, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said Lower Ncema last spilled in 2000.

She said water in Bulawayo supply dams will last up to November 2020.

On a national scale, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said most dams in the country’s cities and towns have enough water to last up to the next rain season.

“Most dams that supply the country’s major cities now hold enough water to take the cities and towns through to the next rain season.

“We appeal to water users to use the available water sparingly and efficiently. When the dams start spilling, that’s when we start counting from above 100 percent,” she said.

She said Exchange Dam in the Gwayi catchment area was also spilling while Bubi-Lupane in Matabeleland North was now 100,6 percent full.

Khami Dam was said to be 99,1 percent full.

She said all those wishing to utilise water from dams should start registering.

“Zinwa also advises raw water users that the water year will be commencing on April 1, 2017 and all those wishing to use water from Zinwa-managed dams should kick-start the process of renewing or obtaining new water abstraction agreements as required by the law.

“Such users should approach their respective catchment offices for assistance,” said Mrs Munyonga.

