19-yr-old fakes being minor in rape case

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A MAN from Matobo was yesterday acquitted of raping his “under-age” girlfriend who was said to be 12 years old when it was proved in court that she is 19.

The woman further destroyed the State’s case when she said the two were lovers.

Methuseli Ncube (30) had pleaded not guilty to a rape charge.

He told the court that he was in a relationship with Simangaliso Nkala.

“She insisted that we have sex. She told me that she was 16 years old. I suggested that we wait till she turned 18 but she laughed at me saying I’m not a real man. I’m the only one who sees her as an underage girl. She said she had slept with men before,” said Ncube.

He said he finally gave in to her taunts and slept with her in August last year while he was accompanying her to her grandmother’s home.

“She sent two children to fetch me. On our way she said she was tired and wanted to rest. She suggested that we sit behind a rock. That was when we slept together. I realised that she was not a virgin. I used a condom but she mocked me for doing so,” he said.

Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze acquitted Ncube after Nkala testified that they were lovers.

Nkala said she had consented to having sexual intercourse with Ncube.

“We slept together on several occasions. On the reported date he accompanied me and my younger brother home. Along the way we diverted into the bush leaving my young brother by the roadside. We didn’t have sex,” she said.

“I crafted the allegations because my parents were coercing me to tell them what happened. Had my younger brother not snitched on me I wouldn’t have mentioned to my parents that I was in a relationship with Ncube,” said Nkala.

Prosecuting, Miss Caroline Matanga told the court that on September 4 last year, Ncube met Nkala on their way from church.

“Complainant was in the company of her younger brother. Accused grabbed complainant by her back and carried her into the bush. They left complainant’s younger brother by the roadside. He raped her once then sent them home. Complainant’s younger brother told his mother what he had seen and complainant said she had been raped,” said Miss Matanga.

