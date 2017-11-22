1980 — 2017: Mugabe resigns

Cde RG Mugabe

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau
President Mugabe resigned from office yesterday following a week of unrelenting pressure from the public and his own party Zanu-PF for him to step down after 37 years at the helm.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda made the announcement during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate at the Harare International Conference Centre that was debating a motion to impeach the now former President.

It was during the debate that Advocate Mudenda received the President’s correspondence announcing his resignation before he terminated business.

Reads the resignation letter: “The honourable Jacob Mudenda, notice of resignation as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of the provisions of Section 96 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment Number 20), 2013. Following my verbal communication with the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda at 13:53 hours, 21st November, 2017 intimating my intention to resign as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect.

“My decision to resign is voluntary from my heart and arises from my concern for the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for the smooth, peaceful and non-violent transfer of power that underpins national security, peace and stability. Kindly give public notice of my resignation as soon as possible as required by section 96 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”

Section 96(1) which deals with Resignation of President or Vice President says, “The President may resign his or her office by written notice to the Speaker who must give public notice of the resignation as soon as it is possible to do so and in any event within twenty-four hours.’’

Advocate Mudenda said he would make further pronouncements on the way forward today.

“In terms of the Constitution it beholds the Speaker of the National Assembly to make sure that the proper legal processes are put in place so that the country can proceed forward with a President in place and this would be done by not later than end of day tomorrow (today),” he said.

The announcement was followed by jubilation among legislators and members of the public that had come to witness the impeachment proceedings at the HICC.

The joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament had been convened to discuss the President’s impeachment after he had failed to resign on Monday, as directed by Zanu-PF’s Central Committee on Sunday.

The motion was moved by Senator Cde Monica Mutsvangwa (Zanu-PF) and seconded by Mabvuku-Tafara Representative Mr James Maridadi (MDC-T).
Cde Mugabe stood accused of serious misconduct inter-alia abrogating his constitutional mandate to his wife who was making utterances on business of Government and accessing classified information without constitutional authority.

The former President was also accused of causing disaffection among the Zimbabwe Defence Forces by allowing his wife to make false and reckless allegations against them.

He also stood accused of ignoring corruption and inability to perform functions of his Office because of alleged physical or mental incapacity.
  • Vumani
  • Matematanda V.

    Siyabonga, tinotenda Mr President. I am one person who has never voted for ZANU PF, but I regard you with great respect amongst your comrades in ZANU . I would rather have you than Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is nothing other than a myopic fool full of tribalism and cruelity that can only be matched by an old sick crocodile . For the time being the score is RMG 1 EDM 0

    • Timothy

      • s

        thank for this comment. I don’t see zanu reforming itself because as I have already said its a mafia grouping if only we know how that group works. what I want say to people they should not be discouraged or even preach the news of discouragement. people after this should rush to register as voters. in a short while things might change which will make us all want to vote, but we wont if we have not registered. zanu will be so weak during the election time in so much that I a man the street can stand for election and win. so people lets rush and push to register.

  • stirfry

    Lol. He said “I will not go.”

  • Jotham

    Ya-ah, he sure is a tough nut to crack. He’s still in denial and absolutely angry at the great betrayal.

  • The ChipingeAnalyst

    Dictators do not deserve a dignified exit worldwide!I have a strong feeling the army generals have sold out to the people.They sort of put him under the so called house arrest to negotiate the safety of their positions not for the people.The biggest stumbling block for change in Zimbabwe is the army and not Mugabe.The people can remove Mugabe either through popular uprisings or through democratic elections if only the army does not stand in their way.The army is the greatest enemy of the people in Zimbabwe. They purport to play heroes in public but behind the scenes they are there only for their interests.Never again should the masses be abused to march in solidarity with the army which is clearly betraying the aspirations of change in this country.

  • Timothy

    In this scenario this is just party politics not Zimbabwean crisis. The Army Engineered an artificial crisis for their own safety not Zimbabwe. We have been suffering in the hands of the same ppl who are now claiming to oust His Excellency. I was affected by Gukurahundi masacres bt i have healed. So the same Gukurahundists cnt be the change we want. Army Generals & Mnangagwa have been killing people since 2000 elections. You cnt teach an old dog new tricks. Ndebeles say ” Isikhwehle kasikhohlwa ukukhala kwaso” which means they do not have a change of heart. I told ppl on this playform that HE is not as easy as ABC. Zanu’s weakness & ignorance is Bob’s strenght. Zanu & Zim constitution favours Bob. Section 95 requires 2/3 of parliament for him to be impeached, 2/3 will include MDC. MDC cnt vote aganst Bob bcoz next year or in future wil face a united Zanu Pf. This was a text book coup, if they revoke section 97 then MDC buys in the story. Then Zanu will be united in 2019. Then same story of Generals disallowing Balot results. MDC now need thinktanks like us. This is Zanu politics not Zimbabwean mind you, First it was criminals now its HE?????? How can you call a meeting without His Excellency who is constitutionally chairing both Zanu & state? This was after thought. All those meetings are legally nulified. Im not RG fanatic bt long live HE.

  • SHIBOBO

    Mugabe literally calls the Zanu PF’s bluff for firing him!!!! Its HIS party, so no one can fire him. Is it really???? Now its show time. Show us who is real, or it proves Margaret Dongo right that you are all Mugabe’s wives!!!! We are watching.

  • Essexvale

    Hey! Why is the man still allowed the courtesy of addressing a nation which he has destroyed, particularly considering that the same nation has just unanimously gave him the middle finger? The new authorities need to make it clear to the man that the privileges and power he wielded until last week, are not his to enjoy anymore. Truth is very plain; the nation wants him gone and go he must …. NOW. Failing that eventuality; it is likely that the nation will degenerate into a situation of anarchy. And here lies the crux. My opinion is that it is a situation that RG hopes will occur because he would then be able to present it to the international community as a matter that needs urgent military and humanitarian intervention. This, he probably hopes, will give him a slight opportunity of regaining the initiative with the aid of UN, AU, regional African bodies and sympathetic nations around the globe who might be willing to assist him. Old he might be; but experience will testify that the man is a wily old fox who should not be underestimated in any way! Please don’t even give him that chance!

    • mathe

      he can seek the military intervention from AU, UN and as a Head of State what the Generals are doing can lead to that

    • Maphila Samuel Nhlabatsi

      Allowed by who??
      Good hing you’re just a nobody with no say in anything!!

      • ZENZO

        Wena your time is also nearing its end so shut up stutha.

  • qondani

    37years dividing,denouncing,killing people at the end you can’t be strong enough to announce your resignation and send a letter .