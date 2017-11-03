2 000 pirate taxis in Byo

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

AN estimated 2 000 pirate taxis are operating in the city of Bulawayo affecting council’s plans to implement the proposed Public Transport Policy (PTP).

The council’s PTP was supposed to be launched in May but differences among commuter operators saw the local authority shelving the launch.

According to the latest council report, the challenge of an increasing numbers of pirate taxis needs to be dealt with if council is to successfully implement the PTP.

“Use of illegal pick-up points by kombis and pirating by private cars has reached alarming levels and it is estimated that 2000 private cars are now involved in this illegal business and these cars are visible mainly in the mornings and late in the afternoon and they operate from the following areas among others:- 6th Avenue/Lobengula Street, Herbert Chitepo/Leopold Takawira,” reads the council report.

“The illegal pick up points are a cause for concern and there is a need for council to put in more efforts to eradicate them through the use of its enforcement agents and the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Failure by council to remove these illegal pick up points will negatively affect the implementation of the Bulawayo Public Transport Policy.”

The city’s legal department urged council to finalise its transport policy.

“ZRP had requested Council to provide adequate information regarding public transport operations. It would not be prudent for Central Government to end up giving directions if Council fails to regulate the operations,” reads the council report.

According to the report, Ward 7 Clr James Sithole said the municipality should also consider legalising pirate taxis.

“Council should consider small pirate vehicles. Economic hardships have led to such activities. It is prudent to regularise than to enforce. Enforcements were very expensive. Small pirate vehicle owners could be mobilised and encouraged to form a company. They should be given a chance to consider purchasing bigger buses for urban transportation purposes,” reads the report.—@nqotshili