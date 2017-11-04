2 423 capped at Nust

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday capped 2 423 students at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust)’s 23rd graduation ceremony.

The graduates were drawn from the Faculties of Applied Sciences, the Built Environment, Commerce, Communication, Information Science and Industrial Technology and Medicine.

The colourful ceremony began at about 9AM when President Mugabe, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities, led the academic procession into the Nust Sports Grounds where the graduands, their friends and relatives were waiting.

The President was accompanied by the Nust acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Samson Sibanda, Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Jonathan Moyo, his deputy, Dr Godfrey Gandawa and Home Affairs and State Security Ministers Dr Obert Mpofu and Cde Kembo Mohadi respectively.

Also present were Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development Minister Cde Sithembiso Nyoni, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo and her Matabeleland South counterpart, Cde Aaron Maboyi Ncube.

Out of the 2 423 students who graduated, five were holders of Doctorates degrees, 733 Masters’ degrees, 1 616 under-graduates and 49 post-graduate diplomas in different disciplines.

Forty- six percent of the under-graduates were in STEM disciplines while 54 percent were in non-STEM.

Of the 1 616 undergraduate recipients, 64 passed with first class degrees while at Masters level there were 99 distinctions.

There was also a marked improvement in the quality of passes particularly at the postgraduate level where the figure jumped to 12,4 percent from 7,5 percent in the previous year.

The male distribution is 54,8 percent while 45,2 percent constituted female undergraduates, a slight improvement from last year’s 40,8 percent. However, the number of male undergraduates this year declined compared to last year’s 59,2 percent.

There were also graduates in recently introduced degrees such as Masters of Business Administration in Strategic Management, Masters in Ecotourism and Biodiversity.

Among those who graduated were the reigning Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, Ms Ashley Morgan who was crowned during her final year while pursuing a degree in marketing and former Chronicle interns, Shamiso Dzingire and Bulisile Mguni

In his report, Professor Sibanda said despite numerous challenges, the university made great strides in redirecting Nust to the realisation of its mandate as a STEM university.

“To this end, Part 1 intake for the 2017/18 academic year stands at 2 299 students of whom 1 376 represent STEM compared to 923 for non-STEM disciplines. Of this number the gender distribution is 1 325 (57,6 percent) males and 974 (42,4 percent) females. The graph is skewed towards STEM and what looked like a pipe dream of 70 percent STEM and 30 percent non-STEM, is now a reality,” he said.

Prof Sibanda said the surrogacy of Gwanda State University (GSU) by Nust since 2012 ended on August 4 this year when they handed over GSU to its council.

He said Nust has renewed efforts at reviving construction on campus in partnership with well-wishers who donated building materials and labour.

Prof Sibanda said they have increased the number of parallel and block release programmes and diversified delivery mode with several modules being offered using various e-learning management systems.

In terms of human capital, Prof Sibanda, said in line with ZIMCHE requirements, 16 staff members acquired PhDs in 2017 through the Staff Development Office.

The university now has 83 lecturers with PhD degrees out of 395.

Prof Sibanda said their vision is to transform Nust into an international centre of excellence in science and technology for sustainable development by 2025.

“It is for this reason that our Department of Fibre and Polymer Materials Engineering engaged rural communities on issues to do with value addition and beneficiation of their fibrous materials, hides and skins included, to improve the quality of leather products and contribute to improved lifestyles,” he said.

Prof Sibanda said the university was in the process of developing an abattoir complex in Lupane in partnership with a number of stakeholders.

The university has also registered the first rural leather cooperative in Gwanda, which produces shoes for school children and miners in the surrounding areas.

The occasion was marked by captivating musical interludes from the Nust choir and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) band. — @mashnets