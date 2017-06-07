2 462 Bulawayo men circumcised

June 7, 2017 Local News

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter
ABOUT 2 462 Bulawayo men were circumcised during the first quarter of the year, up from 2 080 over the same period last year.

According to recent National Aids Council statistics, 35 men could not be circumcised during the same period as they tested HIV positive.

The majority of men who were circumcised were between 25 and 49 years while only four aged over 50 years were circumcised.

Bulawayo Provincial HIV/Aids coordinator Mrs Sinatra Nyathi said although more men had come for circumcision, they were not satisfied with the figure as they want more to be circumcised. “We are happy that at least we recorded an increase which shows men are really taking up circumcision. However, we failed to reach our target hence we urge men to continue going for circumcision as it is one of our key methods of prevention of HIV,” said Mrs Nyathi.

“Women should also play a supportive role as they stand to benefit from the procedure. It has been proven that circumcised men have reduced chances of spreading the human papillomavirus which causes cervical cancer in women.”

Mrs Nyathi encouraged older men to embrace the procedure so that the country reaches its target.

Zimbabwe has a target to circumcise at least 1,3 million people by the end of the year.

Mrs Nyathi said:

“We still have the 2030 HIV targets and we are reminding churches and families to do everything they can to end HIV. We have spent the last three decades focusing on HIV and its time we shifted to other health issues.”

According to the World Health Organisation, achieving and maintaining 80 percentage circumcision up to 2025 would avert 3,4 million new HIV infections in the 14 heavily burdened countries which include Zimbabwe.

“A one-time intervention, medical male circumcision provides men life-long partial protection against HIV as well as other sexually transmitted infections. It should always be considered as part of a comprehensive HIV prevention package of services and be used in conjunction with other methods of prevention, such as female and male condoms,” says WHO.

@thamamoe
Pin It

Related Posts

  • http://www.ronaldgoldmanphd.com Ronald Goldman, Ph.D.

    The World Health Organization circumcision “expert” is David Tomlinson who promotes and sells his own circumcision device to Africans and anyone else. Making money off circumcisions and advising about circumcision is a CONFLICT OF INTEREST. When Tomlinson was to identify the functions of the foreskin, he did not know! He recommends cutting off a natural, healthy, body part that he knows nothing about.

    Claiming that circumcision prevents a health problem is a compulsion of circumcised men to have done to others what was done to them. Historically, this compulsion has led to over 200 potential health claims for circumcision. All have been refuted. Thirteen national and international organizations recommend against circumcision. Search “circumcision information summary” to learn why.

    The foreskin has various functions that contribute to sexual experience for both partners. It contains thousands of nerves and expands sensitivity. Cutting it off is like cutting off a thumb believing the hand will work better. Search “functions of the foreskin.”

    Many professionals have criticized the studies claiming that circumcision reduces HIV transmission. The investigators did not seek to determine the source of the HIV infections during their studies. They assumed all infections were heterosexually transmitted.

    Many HIV infections in Africa are transmitted by contaminated injections and surgical procedures. The absolute rate of HIV transmission reduction is only 1.3%, not the claimed 60%. Even if the claim were true, based on the studies, about 60 men had to be circumcised to prevent one HIV infection.

    Authorities that cite the studies have other agendas including political and financial. All other national and international organizations that have positions on circumcision oppose it. Research shows that circumcision causes physical, sexual, and psychological harm, reducing the sexual pleasure of both partners. This harm is ignored by circumcision advocates. Other methods to prevent HIV transmission (e.g., condoms and sterilizing medical instruments) are much more effective, much cheaper, and much less invasive. Even HIV/circumcision studies advise using condoms. With condoms circumcision adds no benefit to HIV prevention.