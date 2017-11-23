2 dead, 22 injured in Bob exit celebrations

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

TWO people died and 22 others were seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Bulawayo blamed on speeding as the drivers were celebrating President Robert Mugabe’s resignation from office on Tuesday.

A euphoric atmosphere gripped Bulawayo as news of Cde Mugabe’s resignation spread across the City of Kings.

In one of the accidents, the driver of a new Mercedes Benz ploughed into empty vending stalls along Fort Street before ramming into a tree along Lobengula Street.

The driver died on the spot while one of the two passengers in the car was seriously injured with the other escaping unharmed.

A witness, Mr Pindirayi Moyo said vendors scurried for cover thinking it was police and soldiers exchanging fire when they saw sparks from metal stalls which were being dragged by the car.

“We ran in all directions thinking there was a shootout between police and soldiers,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the car was travelling at a high speed and there was a loud bang when it rammed into a tree.

“We rushed to the scene and tried to pull out the three occupants but the driver was already dead,” he said.

In the other accident, a Nketa bound Kombi burst a rear tyre, veered off the road and overturned killing one and injuring 21 others.

The injured were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Bulawayo police spokesperson inspector Precious Simango confirmed the two incidents and urged motorists to observe road traffic regulations.

Bulawayo Chief Fire officer, Mr Richard Peterson said the kombi accident occured at about 6.30PM.

“I can confirm that there was a road traffic accident at corner Goderich and Masiyephambili roads. The accident occurred at about 6.30 PM. A kombi carrying 21 passengers burst a rear tyre resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle. One man died on the spot while 21 others including the driver were injured,” said Mr Peterson.”

The director of Tshova Mubayiwa who are the owners of the kombi, Mr Atlas Mtayi, said the association will assist the bereaved family. — @PrinceNkosy102