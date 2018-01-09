2 weeks to Sandra, Prof collabo video

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A MUSIC video for Sandra Ndebele and Professor’s collaborative track Lizwile will be ready in two weeks as the parts featuring the South African Kwaito star have been shot.

The song that has garnered considerable popularity around the country has not had a music video to complement it.

Directed by award winning Andy Cutta, who worked on two of Sandra’s music videos Tshibilika and Ingoma, Lizwile was shot in two parts at Sethule Lodge in Bulawayo.

The first part was in August last year when Professor was in Zimbabwe for the Skyz Metro FM birthday bash and the second was when he was in Bulawayo for the Kalawa Homecoming party last month.

Ndebele who celebrated her 30 something birthday last week said the music video will be out in two weeks time as Andy Cutta was putting final touches to it.

“We shot the music video in two parts. The first time we wanted to shoot in August but at that time Professor wasn’t feeling well so we just shot my part. This time he was raring to go for the other parts that include him. We shot his parts just before the Homecoming Party,” said Ndebele.

“So Andy is working on the final touches and we shall release it in two weeks time for fans to watch on YouTube and Trace.”

Ndebele said she learnt a lot from Professor when she worked with him on the music video and when producing the track.

“Professor is such a humble man and at the same time very professional. From the time we started producing the track to the time we shot the music video, Professor knows what he’s doing. He has been doing this for a long time and it shows. The knowledge he imparted to me is like gold and I’ll cherish it forever,” said Ndebele.

The songstress had a somewhat successful year in terms of her music career as she has released hits such as Ingoma whose music video took seventh spot on the Coke Top 50 chart.

Ndebele said she was grateful for the support from fans as this showed that hard work pays off.

“The music video taking seventh spot at the Coke Top 50 was one of the highlights of last year. I’d like to thank my fans for helping me reach that feat with their continued support. What I set out to do last year was achieved and I want to continue in the same vein this year,” said Ndebele.

