2 years jail for illegal mining

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A MAN from New Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo has been sentenced to two years in prison for illegal mining.

Police arrested Menzeleni Moyo (27) on Wednesday last week at Nyandeni Farm in Matopo when he was prospecting for gold.

He appeared before provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of prospecting for gold without a permit.

Mr Tashaya convicted him on his own plea of guilty to mining for gold without a licence.

Moyo will serve an effective two years in prison.

“Your Worship, I was stranded and then I thought of joining amakorokoza and look for money to fend for my family. I am looking after my younger sisters and my grandmother,” he said.

Mr Tashaya said illegal mining carries a mandatory sentence of two years in jail.

Prosecuting, Ms Lean Nkomo said on February 22, a report was received to the effect that there were people who were illegally mining at Matopo.

“The police went to Nyandeni farm. They arrived at the scene and a number of illegal gold panners, including Menzeleni Moyo, were seen prospecting for gold.

“Some illegal gold panners ran away but police managed to arrest the accused person at the scene,” she said.

