200 attend US scholarship trials

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PAYNE Global Sports’ USA Soccer Scholarship tryouts received an overwhelming response, with 200 young footballers attending the trials held at Bulawayo’s Milton High School yesterday.

Renowned United States football development coach David Casper from the University of Kentucky conducted the trials.

About 12 players impressed Casper who will hold another trial session at Hwange’s Old Ground this morning.

“We don’t have a specific number of players we are targeting but I must say between six to 12 boys impressed me. Their technical ability and individual skill is up there. They just need little training and have power stuffed,” said Casper.

The trials are open to footballers between the ages of 16 and 20.

Promising young local footballers with at least five O-Levels stand a chance of being selected for life changing university scholarships worth $200 000 should they impress at trials.

Arnold Payne, a former Zimbabwe 400m record holder, who also represented the country at the All-Africa Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, heads the Payne Global Sports division which seeks to provide a platform for promising athletes to advance their talent and academics in the United States.

“The best young Zimbabwean footballers with at least five O-Levels have the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase their skills in front of one of the biggest university soccer programmes working exclusively with Payne Global Sports in the United States. These trials are a chance for lucky, talented youngsters to be signed to a four-year scholarship worth over $200 000.

“Payne Global Sports wishes all competitors the very best and to take this opportunity very seriously. These are world class soccer programmes that produce some of the best footballers, many of who play in Major League Soccer and throughout Europe,” reads a Payne Global Sports’ statement.

Casper said his next destination is Cameroon where he will conduct a similar exercise.

The US coach leaves Bulawayo tomorrow morning for West Africa.

