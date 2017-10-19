200 Zim women on China death row…Drug mules duped by boyfriends face execution

drug-muleNqobile Tshili Chronicle Correspondent
ABOUT 200 Zimbabweans, mostly women, are on death row in China after they were arrested for drug trafficking, an MP has said. Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development parliamentary portfolio committee chairperson Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga moved a motion on human trafficking in the National Assembly on Tuesday, where she made the revelations.

The Zanu-PF MP for Goromonzi said most of the women on death row were duped by their Nigerian boyfriends that they were going for shopping in preparation for their weddings and drugs would be placed in their luggage without their knowledge.

She said the Nigerians would have paid lobola for the women who the West Africans then use as drug mules.

“We’ve about 200 Zimbabweans and the majority of the 200 are women, who are on the death row in China because they’ve been used by the so-called Nigerians who are coming here, marrying them through an Act that we enacted in this House. They marry them and then ask them to go to China to buy their wedding gowns,” said Cde Nyamupinga.

“As they go to China to buy their wedding gowns, they’re given a bag, which has a false bottom and in that false bottom, drugs are secretly packed. They’re told ‘when you get to China my friend is going to receive you and will show you the shops where you can buy your gown.’ She gets to China and the immigration and customs of China know that and these girls are intercepted and convicted.”

Cde Nyamupinga also said thousands of other women are stranded in other countries after being promised lucrative jobs.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I rise to move a motion on human trafficking following the repatriation of around 53 out of 1,000 women believed to have been trafficked to Kuwait. Not only Kuwait but to other countries like China, other Arab countries and including South Africa of all countries,” said Cde Nyamupinga.

“On this one, let me also add that these girls or the women who are being trafficked, we’ve almost 2,000 or over 1,000 that are roaming around China as we speak right now. They were trafficked to China and some of them are now desperate and stranded in China.”

She said government departments should swiftly address the issue of foreigners marrying locals as they are the ones contributing to the challenges of human trafficking.

“Once that’s done, the Nigerian will go and marry the next one. I don’t know the game of changing names and whatever happens. I think also the Minister of Home Affairs, through the Registrar General, should also look at this.

“So, these women now — you know in China, they’ll tell you that once you bring drugs, it’s death penalty, almost 200 are on death row and of the 200, the majority are women,” she said.

Cde Nyamupinga said an inter-ministerial committee should be tasked to address the human trafficking issue.

She said human trafficking is even happening locally where girls are moved from rural areas to cities after being promised employment only to be deployed in brothels as prostitutes.

According to Amnesty International, China tops globally when it comes to executions but figures of victims of capital punishment have been kept a State secret.

On the other hand, even though Zimbabwe upholds the death sentence for men aged between 21 and 70 years, it has not carried out any executions since 2004.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is also the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has vowed not to authorise any executions.

VP Mnangagwa escaped death by hanging in the 1960s following his conviction for sabotage by the Rhodesian regime because of his youthful age.
  • Brooklyn (NY) Cab Driver

    If you see Zimbabwean women uneducated making it big outside the country, they are up to no good. Either prostitution or drug trafficking.

  • jahman

    Why blame foreigners? At least valid points were raised by this MP but to squarely lay the blame on Nigerians is a bit rich. We all know you guys and the old fossil Mgabe are the ones who have led this country to a nation of migrants, drug trafficking, prostitution you name it. Even your own children flee this country Bona included.

    • kk

      Spot on! The primary cause of all problems is Zanu PF!

      • MakhosiXamu

        Ungu mswane wenja , shame. Slavery and slaves.

    • MakhosiXamu

      Drug trafficking is worse in USA and Europe and let alone South Africa- does that mean Mugabe is the cause?. A crazy comment from a lunatic. Maybe you survive on cocaine. An Zimbo who violets other countries’s laws must face the music.

      • Doctor Do little

        If that report is true and you think that the number of women involved here is so small that it’s normal and then you are even more stupid than I thought. More over if you think the crime increase by our people is not caused by a poor economy which causes people to seek other ways to earn a living then you are just dumb.

    • job 50

      JAH you made my day ‘old fossils mugabe’ (majority shona) thanks

      • Wesley

        Job, you are mistaken. The editor confirmed that the majority of the 200 women,in fact 185, were actually from Matland. Shona’s are too clever to be used as “mules”.

  • Youngmutapa

    Zimbabweans must stick to themselves.

  • Max

    Its poverty and desperation that makes these women give in to nigerians.

  • koka

    these so called MPs must just tell mugabe to resign. all this suffering is due to zanu stupid policies. for them to try an wipe up emotions about 200 women on death row is really going low. they know the root cause of all this but dont have courage to confornt the devil leading this country.

  • Ghost of Sparta

    The wages of sin is death. Better be a prostitute than a drug mule cz a death sentence awaits anyone moving drugs.

  • Passion Fruit

    This is very unfortunate. But the China also has a right to uphold their national laws. Sad indeed.

  • nyarai

    they rip what they sow, ain’t there man in zim who can fadza them?

  • Bul-24/7

    It is interesting to note where the loyalties of this publication
    probably lie simply by reading the last 2 sentences of this story! But
    returning to the subject; it is very sad and disturbing to realise that so many
    women and a few men too, have been duped into becoming drug-mules or conned
    into traveling abroad where they are sold as slaves. The perpetrators of this
    evil trade are capitalisng on the desperate situations with which many citizens
    are faced and the gullibility to which such conditions expose them. The
    situation is made even direr by the fact that a large number of the victims of
    these unscrupulous sharks are facing execution under the harsh laws of
    communist China. The government doesn’t seem to be particularly concerned about
    this very serious issue and it is therefore most commendable of the
    representative concerned to have raised the matter in parliament with a demand
    that it is expressly addressed. The citizens entangled in this terrible affair
    are fellow nationals who deserve interventions that will ensure their safe
    return; whether this be to face justice for crimes knowingly committed or the
    restoration to their loved ones if not.

    • MakhosiXamu

      The Daily News/The Independent/Standard and the News day all praise and pray to the Rhodesians and the Pink thugs of Europe. The slant by the Chronicle is commendable. Aku mangalisi lokhu. Ingqondo zempukane, shame.

  • Bongani

    Stupid girls want to marry rich guys only. Let them be executed. Very good lesson. Kkkkkkk

    • moyoza

      Its sign of poverty bro. If they had food on their table they could not do such a thing.

      • MakhosiXamu

        Your madness is getting out of hand,

      • disorderly by public standards

        It’s all because of poverty, I agree with you

      • Bul-24/7

        It’s not always want of food that drives them but sometimes it’s the lure of the high life that they are promised.

      • Quadro

        I disagree with you the story says they were unaware of the drugs .They married the Nigerians not out of poverty but ukuthandi izinto ezimnandi.Many of our sisters who date Nigerians are not poor ,they are just the flashy type that like expensive things.They think it is a ticket to a fancy lifestyle they see in Nigerian movies.The story is clear.Although it is worrying that they are dying for thier foreign husbands sins the Government must also intervene and investigate the husbands .There is a possibility that these women knew what they were doing and that makes them guilty as well.

        • Doctor Do little

          You are correct in a way. At the same time we have to say if things were normal and jobs were there our sisters would not have been enslaved in Kuwait going for silly jobs. Out of desperation some women not all will marry money if the opportunities arise. If this report is correct then the husbands should be extradited to China to face charges there. This amount of women it is obvious they were groomed for the role.

  • har-48/14

    These Ndebele women should marry good Shona men.

    • MakhosiXamu

      Uyinja , Mgodoyi

  • Mpisi

    It’s all Robert Gabriel Mgodoyi’s fault.

  • Doctor Do little

    There is no comparison. The United States has a population 320 000 000 and Zimbabwean population is maybe 14 000 000. If my Maths is correct and we done a calculation based on ratio and then we would expect there to be 6000 American women on death row in China. If that happened there would be a war. Don’t be silly and start doing silly comparisons. Trying giving us the number of Tswanas on death row in our all wheather friends country. The population of career criminals in America will always be higher because they have a much larger population. For a tiny country like Zimbabwe the number is much too high.

    • Zuze

      Left right !!! uppercut!!! kikikikiki

      • blarazonke

        Wonder why they waste time with Jotham!!! Throw a stiff jab at his jaw and leave him to wince all day long whilst you are gone!!

        • Zuze

          True Blara

        • MakhosiXamu

          kIkikikikiiiiiiiii, that will never happen. Go to New Zimbabwe website. A man by the name :Raffique702, was my trainer. Now I can throw punches from 6am till 6pm, so don’t try your luck. The man I fear even though he is not aware(whispering right now) is Dungeni.

          • Bul-24/7

            I’ve seen essexvale make you sh*t.

    • disorderly by public standards

      very true

      • MakhosiXamu

        The tail and its leader.

    • MakhosiXamu

      What is causing drug usage in USA ?. Is it poverty ? Be specific, ndoda. I am not concerned with figures here 10 versus 1000 syndrome. Ama Tswanas angena phi , kuli ndaba?. kikikikikiiiiiiiiiiii, some brains , madoda……kikikikikiiiiiiiii.

  • disorderly by public standards

    What drove the girls to go to China if it wasn’t poverty?

    And don’t be insulting people, we also can play that game, but our morals & values will not allow us to stoep that low.

    • MakhosiXamu

      The question is why are the USA citizens using drugs than anybody the world over. Is it poverty?.

      • Doctor Do little

        You still don’t get it do you. It’s a bigger population silly. In Russia the problem is much lower than the USA but you cannot make comparison with Zimbabwe because the demographics are different.According to the Federal Drugs Control Agency (FSKN), 90,000 people aged 15-34 die of drug overdose in Russia annually, down from 140,000 in 2003. Earlier this year, they estimated over 7 million drug users nationwide, with around 1.5 million of them heroin addicts. Do you wish to now compare with Zimbabwe. Vusinqondo Jotham.

        • MakhosiXamu

          Uyanhlahlatha nge gusu, ndoda. Zama ngazo zonke indlela ukubana unga phambuki endabeni emqoka , ndoda. You are only trying to justify your wayward deductions leaving glaring potholes in front of you. Facts are right now USA has 26.4million users and peddlers of izidakamizwa. This is a fact. I am simple saying you can not link indlala to drug trafficking and its use. All those women very well what the dangers were of engaging in drug usage or peddling them. Ubugovu yibona mkhuhlane usubulele abantu baleli iliZWe , ndoda. Zimbos , when it comes to money they can kill to get that dollar without much care of the repercussions. China is very , very tough that is a fact. China is not Zim. where people can steal and go scot-free. Ezakho ingqondo za gezwa nge spirit.

          • Doctor Do little

            Stick to the topic at hand. Why so many Zimbabean women suddenly out of character are on death row. Ezakho inqondo za tshiswa yi Javel.

      • disorderly by public standards

        Zim women were not arrested for using drugs, duh!! They were arrested for peddling drugs. They get into this drug trafficking business due to being driven by poverty back home. They are in it for the money as they would have left so many mouths to feed. Read to understand not just to start arguing before understanding, duh!!

        • MakhosiXamu

          What is the difference between usage and peddling – those who sale chickens do eat them as well. Vele ingqondo zile rusty , shame.

          • disorderly by public standards

            How many are employed to sell alcohol yet in real life they don’t drink??.

            Drug trafficking in this particular case is an occupation for the desperate masses from Zim, why are you lazy to think. Surely you can’t deduce such simple mathematics, duh!!.

  • MakhosiXamu

    You are worried sick by what other commentators think on this forum, aaaaaa shame. You are admitting to the mere fact that all countries have problems with drugs. The issue of women is neither here nor there. USA has over a 24,6 million drug traffickers and users – that should make Barack Uganda have sleepless nights don’t you think?.

    • Doctor Do little

      You should be worrying about your own back yard. You keep your Zimbabwe and he his USA. Me and you both being Zimbabwean must look at our back yard. Why would you throw yourself down a well because Americans are doing it and then say it is justifiable by the Americans Actions. Tell me between 1980 and 2000 when there was an economy to speak about how many Zimbabwean women were on that death row in China? If you can show me evidence that even 1/4 were in that position I will say “OH HAIL UXamu”

      • Zuze

        Jab !!!jab!!! uppercut. Xamu this is the best 2 days of debating. I cannot even comment myself. Please proceed.

    • Essexvale

      Please qualify those figure. It seems that you simply grabbed them out of thin air and expect other users to believe you since you’ve appointed yourself the platform fundi on all matter?

      • MakhosiXamu

        Google your way by just writing : DRUG addicts and paddlers in USA : the facts will come crushing right into your face, man.

        • Essexvale

          Did that and discovered how very inaccurate your figures are. You got the figure right; the only difference being that those are not drug traffickers and addicts as you claim, but rather people in US between the ages of 12 or older who have used drugs at one time or other. I call your sentiments deliberate selective dissemination of information

          • Doctor Do little

            My friend as Zuze would say what does a lizard know?

      • MakhosiXamu

        Please guys don’t waste your time arguing with this brainless xamu, ngumntakaMgabe owamzala lewule lakhe during his time as a teacher in Matabeleland!

        • Doctor Do little

          My brother I am asking you as a friend don’t use Makhosi Xamu’s profile. I know how you feel but we need these arguments. If you permit people to go underground then you lose sight of what they are doing. I don’t know the man but whether he is there as work or just passionate about his party we don’t know. In this case although I don’t hate anybody including him but this is a case of keep your friends close and your enemies closer. That ways you are always up to date with what they do. Why do you think that the Government is not censoring this site that much? They gauge public mood on such forums. We can also use these debates to our advantage. Peace to you.

  • Doctor Do little

    You are correct there my friend. This is one silly individual who thinks he has everything at his fingertips. For him 1 + 1 = 3.

  • Doctor Do little

    I don’t blame you for giving up. It’s like debating with a stone…. no I am wrong at least a stone does not answer.

  • Doctor Do little

    In Zimbabwe if anyone’s mind is littered with poverty as you put it it is through looters like you.

  • Dust

    Our own gvt carries a partail blame. Instead of moving nonsensical motions in parliament they should firstly address the economics of the country which has become a threat to humanity.

  • Spox

    All the Nigerians involved should be deported from Zimbabwe by the government. Because if Zim government don’t do so, we will hunt these Nigerians down.

    We should burn these Nigerian men!! We cant tolerate such a thing.

    We need to stop accommodating Nigerians in our country.

    Don’t give citizenship to Nigerians!!!!!