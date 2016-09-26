2016 Intwasa fest begins

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO’s premier arts fiesta, Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo, roars to life today with artistes from across the country and beyond converging in the city for six days of potentially memorable performances.

The 12th edition of the festival will run until October 1 under the theme, Expressions.

Local and regional artists, cultural activists and art lovers will converge to celebrate human diversity through dance, theatre, jazz, world music, visual arts, crafts, poetry, comedy, competitions and workshops.

Arts enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice with more than 40 events lined up in five different venues across the city.

Unlike most years when the opening ceremony will be held at the beginning of the second day of the festival, this year because of limited resources the opening ceremony will be held on Friday.

The Large City hall car park will host the Ingwebu main stage for two days instead of the normal six because of financial constraints.

As a result the opening ceremony has been shelved and been replaced by an opening act by various artistes.

According to organisers it boiled down to limited resources because of a depressed economy that has forced corporates to cut spending on prioritising the arts.

“Whenever companies face financial constraints the world over their support to the arts is the one that they cut first. With us it’s the same. We’re however happy that the festival is on this year,” said festival director Raisedon Baya.

On the opening day pupils are expected to pack the Bulawayo Theatre to watch their set books The Sun will rise again and Master Harold & the Boys. In the evening an exhibition of Shakespeare’s works will be held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Tomorrow evening it’s the Women Wine and Words show at the same venue. It will feature performances from Nkwali, Eve Kawaza, Lady Tshawe, Charity Utete, Tinashe and female poet Nobuntu.

In the afternoon the Plan high schools drama competition will be held at the Bulawayo Theatre.

On Wednesday, a must-attend is the Spring Jazz show at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel with Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Rute Mbangwa, Donna N, Lady Tshawe, Rudo Amor and the Outfit Band.

On Thursday evening the Comedy Night is the main attraction with UK comedian Viv Groskop, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Q the Boss, Ntando Van Moyo, Gonyeti and Doc Vikela.

Clement Magwaza will entertain revellers on the Ingwebu stage on Friday alongside Jah Prayzah’s protégé Andy Muridzo on Friday.

Shutting down the festival on Saturday is the Bulawayo Bayethe concert that will feature performances by Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7, Guluva 7, DJs Mzoe, Sweeto and Slamma, Iyasa, Asaph, POY, Ndux Junior and Ramsey.

@bonganinkunzi