2017 in retrospect

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE year 2017 has been eventful in Zimbabwe’s showbiz scene with many artistes keeping fans on their toes with their various shenanigans on and off the stage.

Chronicle Showbiz looks at the major highlights in 2017.

Stunner and Olinda Chapel

Keeping up with the Chideme’s kicked off the year as Stunner and Olinda (his wife) were on everyone lips who follows showbiz with their marital problems playing out on Facebook Live.

At the beginning of January, United Kingdom based businesswoman Olinda, went on Facebook Live and sent out a distress call that she was being abused physically and emotionally by the Dhafu Korera hit-maker.

She cried, ranted and vented out her frustrations, revealing that Stunner was a serial womaniser who used her money to score bedroom points with younger females.

Olinda even went as far as wanting to commit suicide live on Facebook during that tirade and was only rescued by concerned friends and family. Some fans condemned her behaviour calling her an attention seeker, while others sympathised with her.

Cal Vin insults God, has beef with POY.

When the dust was still settling with the Chideme’s, rapper Cal Vin stunned fans as he went on a tirade after reportedly losing a close family member. He insulted God and Jesus on his Facebook page and dared them to take his life if they were real. After being condemned by friends and fans, Cal Vin pulled down the posts and apologised for his actions.

Towards the end of March he and fellow rapper POY had a beef. Insults were traded and diss tracks released in the form of Wanna Be by POY and Butcher the Butcher by Cal Vin. At the end of the day it was a good thing for hip hop lovers as the duo’s cold war was addressed.

Zodwa Wabantu takes Zim by storm

. . . Anne Nhira gets her banned

The South African entertainer was a major talking point in Zimbabwe as she came to Bulawayo with hundreds of fans packing Club Connect in August for her debut appearance. She was overwhelmed so much that she promised to return to Zimbabwe.

This is where all the troubles began as she was then booked for the Harare International Carnival as former actress of the now defunct soapie Studio 263, Anne Nhira got her banned from the country. Her argument was that there were many performers who are more talented than Zodwa who deserved the money. Subsequently, it was back and forth as she was said to be coming then not coming, then not coming again then eventually not coming for the carnival. Her later shows were postponed and ultimately she said she was no more coming to the country as she was afraid of arrest, putting to rest the issue.

Miss World Zimbabwe returns, while Miss Tourism suffers

Miss World Zimbabwe which had been put on hold last year returned this year revamped and with all the glitz and glam.

This was after they secured the sponsorship of Bigtime Strategic group and Chiedza Mhosva was crowned the queen. These were the principal sponsors of the Miss Tourism pageants last year that saw Ashley Morgen take the crown. This year however as Bigtime took over the sponsorship of Miss Zimbabwe it is reported that the deal had conditions for Miss Tourism, converge with the former and they make one huge spectacle.

However, the then Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi had an alleged fall-out with Bigtime CEO Justice Maphosa about that arrangement. At the end of the day Maphosa pulled out and the pageant which had just finished auditions and had released finalists, flopped. This was because the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority withdrew its licence from the patron Barbara Mzembi citing that she had failed to secure sponsorship for the pageant which was one of the conditions of the licence.

Busy Signal show in Bulawayo ends in violence

Jamaican star Busy signal did not perform as his show was abandoned due to violence. Missiles were thrown on stage and looting was the order of the day at the Large City Hall. This was after Winky D walked off stage when sound glitches disrupted his set. The place was turned into a warzone during UK based promoters Y2K’s Fly Africa Southern African Music Arts (SAMA) festival. Whether the main act Busy Signal was present or not people aren’t sure.

Bev and Andy Muridzo

Raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda (real name Junior Zvino) claimed that she was pregnant with the child of Dhereria hit-maker Andy Muridzo.

He vehemently denied the claim but in the same breath, confirmed that he had an adulterous relationship with Bev last year. After he apologised some weeks after Bev’s claims she suffered a “miscarriage” after a show in Harare, putting a lid on the issue.

Jah Prayzah stoned at graveyard, Muridzo pelted by kids

From 2017 who can forget Zimbabwe’s biggest artiste at the moment Jah Prayzah being stoned at a grave yard in Harare? The Kutonga Kwaro boss was attending the funeral of his former head of security Crispen Nyemba at Glen Forest Memorial, who had died in a road accident. Mourners blamed Jah Prayzah for causing Nyemba’s death while others said the lanky musician did not contribute to expenses of the funeral as he was always busy. Musoja had to scamper to safety, jumping over graves as stones hailed in the direction of his crew from the angry mob.

Like his Military Touch boss, Muridzo, got a rude awakening last month in Banket after angry fans chased him away for arriving late at a fundraising show.

People had gathered early in the morning, waiting for the musician to perform but he only turned up much later in the day.

Sources said after he arrived late for the show, he waited for some time before going on stage, further angering the fans.

Fans could not stomach his antics and started calling him all sorts of names with others threatening to beat him up.

A video circulating on social media shows the musician running away together with his bouncer with enraged fans, mostly children, in hot pursuit.

The Bulawayo Arts Awards

The City of Kings’ creatives organised their very own awards to honour those who excel in the arts in Bulawayo.

It was a night to remember as the full house at the Large City Hall, were treated to quality entertainment by an array of talented artistes from the city.

Deaths

Former Kukhulwa Kokuphela actor Agrippa SiSwati Ngwenya, who played “Khumalo” in the popular drama, died at the age of 71 on February 13 in South Africa. Ngwenya succumbed to hypertension and diabetes.

Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira breathed his last on June 16 at West End Clinic in Harare. The Chimurenga singer lost his battle with leukaemia and was afforded a liberation war status.

Cool Crooners founding member Abel Sithole died on June 2 at Mpilo Hospital aged 83. Sithole was declared a liberation war hero and was buried at Nkulumane Heroes’ Acre in Bulawayo.

Richard Phiri, popularly known as Micah from the hit drama series Amakorokoza, died on August 17 at the age of 62. Phiri died at his home in Mpopoma suburb after a long illness. In Amakorokoza, he played the role of Micah, a sharp-tongued, hilarious and cunning farm hand that would cover up for Ntokozo, (Precious Makhulumo) his boss’ sister-in-law’s illegal gold deals.

Break out stars

The Victoria Falls duo of Ras Boom & DJ Ace Kater took the country by storm with their hit track Zankaleli. They rode on the fame for the better part of the year earning acclaim and nominations.

Another star was Gwanda born Rhumba musician Madlela Skhobokhobo who began the year with his hit song Ngamnanka being the talk of the town. The witty and hilarious track was a special kind of music that cut across the social, cultural and age divide. He won awards with it and has been busy this festive season.

Suicide

An up-and-coming gospel musician Richard Nhika ended his life in dramatic circumstances.

He posted a video of himself drinking what looked like a pesticide on social media saying he was doing so because of a woman called Nomatter. Nhika died a day later in hospital!

The clip shook the core of many who were left uneasy at what they had just seen particularly from a person who was a Christian and a man of the cloth as a junior pastor at Apostolic Faith Mission.