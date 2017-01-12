2017 Nama entries decline

Showbiz Reporter

THERE was a decrease in the number of entries for the National Art Merit Awards (NAMA) as compared to last year, with the nominees expected to be released early next month.

Last year there were 1 104 entries to the competition while this year the number reduced to 775.

According to a statement issued by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), through their communications and marketing officer Cathrine Mthombeni, adjudication and preparations for the annual showcase have begun.

“Preparations for the 16th NAMA are on course. A total number of 775 NAMA entries were submitted from throughout Zimbabwe and the adjudication process has commenced with a panel of independent Adjudicators now presiding over all the submitted entries to select nominees as well as winners for each award,” said Mthombeni.

“Some of the entries were identified by Monitors who were appointed by NACZ and kept an eye on excelling artists throughout the year.”

She said a nominees list will be released next month before the ceremony at the traditional 7 Arts Theatre.

Those who submitted entries include; production houses, studios, music stables, galleries, arts organizations and associations, groups, artistes, monitors and/or the publics. Nominees will be released on the 2nd of February 2017,” said Mthombeni.

She added that there were eight categories up for grabs this year.

“There are eight NAMA categories; Music, Literary, Dance, Visual, Film and Television, Theatre, Media and Spoken Word. Two more categories include Special Awards as well as People’s Choice. The two Special Awards are Arts Service Award and Arts Personality Award. People’s Choice award will won by an artist who gets voted by the most people through a platform that will be announced soon,” said Mthombeni.

NAMA is the platform where NACZ recognises outstanding achievements within the creative sector. By rewarding excelling artists, NAMA stimulates more interest in the arts and raises the profile of the same. The awards are a means of encouraging creativity and excellence in the quality of the arts, making Zimbabwe a force to reckon with on the international arena.