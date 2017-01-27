21st February movement committees appeal for donations

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

COMMITTEES tasked to organise this year’s 21st February Movement celebrations met yesterday at Matobo Research Centre, with an appeal to well-wishers to donate towards the event.

The 10 committees were last week given the green light to start fund raising for the event, which will be held at Matopos National Park on a date to be announced.

Yesterday’s meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs, Cde Abedinico Ncube, Deputy Minister of Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development Cde Abigail Damasane, Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman Cde Rabelani Choeni, Senators and MPs from the province, heads of Government departments and local authority representatives, among others.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial secretary for information and publicity, Cde William Dhewa, said: “We met as committees that were tasked to prepare for the 21st February Movement to discuss fundraising issues and the mobilisation of people from their respective districts to the venue.

“Everything is in overdrive to raise money for the event. All committees are on track and we’re hoping that when we meet again next week we’ll be able to announce progress made and the other details,” he said.

Cde Dhewa, who’s also Umzingwane MP, said the provincial committees would soon meet with the national committees to ensure the smooth running of the preparations.

He urged well-wishers from all sectors to donate towards the 21st February Movement.

President Mugabe celebrates his 93rd birthday next month. Started in 1986, the 21st February Movement seeks to inspire young people to emulate the exemplary character of its patron, the President.

