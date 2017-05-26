24 yrs jail for $600 robbery

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

TWO men from Gwanda who robbed Bulawayo`s City Centre Pharmacy at gunpoint and got away with $642, have each been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Mpholisi Ndlovu (31) and Tellmore Dube (27) and their accomplice Khumbulani Sibanda who is at large demanded cash after pointing a gun at two workers at the pharmacy located at the corner of Lobengula Street and Third Avenue.

The incident occurred on April 1 at around 8PM.

Sibanda is allegedly on the police wanted list for several other armed robberies.

Ndlovu and Dube appeared before magistrate Ms Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze facing armed robbery charges. They pleaded not guilty but Ms Msipa-Marondedze convicted them due to overwhelming evidence against them.

She sentenced the duo to 12 years each in prison but suspended four years from each on condition that they do not commit a similar crime within five years.

“Each of you will serve an effective eight years in jail. This court has found overwhelming evidence that you committed the offence. In sentencing you, l considered that you are first offenders but armed robbery is a very serious offence and the use of a gun endangered people`s lives. A custodial sentence is the only suitable sentence for this offence,” she said.

Prosecuting, Ms Caroline Matanga said on April 1, at around 8PM, the trio pretended to be customers and asked for 25 grams of phenobarbitone from a pharmacist.

“As the complainant took the drug to show them, Sibanda drew a pistol and pointed it at the pharmacist and demanded cash. The complainant called his workmate Ms Caroline Chikerema who was counting money in the next office,” she said.

“Sibanda pointed a gun at Ms Chikerema and force marched her back to the office where the money was and the other two accused persons followed them and took $642 which was on the table and went away.”

Ms Matanga said the pharmacist reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Ndlovu and Dube.

- @cynthiamthembo1