25 000 marginalised girls get bicycles

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

MORE than 100 000 rural girls have benefited from a programme aimed at keeping girls in school, with 25 000 bicycles being given to vulnerable pupils to get to school on time.

The girls benefited from the five-year Improving Girls Access through Transforming Education (IGATE) programme which was launched in April 2013 and ends this month.

The programme has improved the literacy, attendance and performance of girls at 467 schools in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Midlands provinces.

The retention of girls in IGATE schools are higher than non-IGATE schools for all grades.

In a joint statement, World Vision and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development and their partners said the programme targeted marginalised girls from the poorest districts to enrol and remain in school.

“World Vision and its partners addressed the major barriers that prevent girls from benefiting from education. We were looking directly at strengthening of existing support systems and improving the knowledge and understanding of key community stakeholders,” read the statement.

“The barriers include the distance and the time taken to travel to school, lack of support or male role models in the community and the low value that girls have of themselves. We also noted that most families had low incomes, schools were not girl-friendly and that amongst religious and community leaders there was a low value of girls’ education.”

About 227 910 books were given and 2 525 teachers were trained across 297 schools to help improve learning and reading ability as part of the programme.

The project also introduced Savings and Lending Groups (VS&L) to equip parents and community members with knowledge on finances, savings, lending and income to increase school fees payments, therefore improving girls’ attendance.

