$270 fine for cop assault

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 24-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man has been fined $270 for urinating in public and assaulting a cop who wanted to arrest him for the offence.

Thabo Moyo of Hebron Suburb told Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere that he was drunk when he committed the offence.

“I didn’t commit the offence on purpose Your Worship. I was drunk as I had too much to drink that day. I don’t even remember how many beer bottles I consumed,” he said.

Moyo was convicted on his own plea of guilty to criminal nuisance and assaulting a peace officer.

He was fined $20 or sentenced to five days imprisonment in case of default for urinating in a public place. He was also fined $250 or sentenced to 75 days in jail in case of default for assaulting a police officer.

Moyo was further sentenced to four months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Moyo committed the offences on January 1 at around 2PM at 4Js Sports Bar.

“Moyo was drinking at 4Js Sports Bar and he went on to urinate at the 4Js Sports Bar car parking bay in the full view of people. He was spotted by Constable Tandirai Shindi who was on duty and conducting patrols within the Plumtree CBD.

“Cst Shindi tried to arrest Moyo for the offence but he resisted and became violent. Moyo punched Cst Shindi several times all over the body and ordered him to leave him alone,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She said three other police officers who were in the area were informed by members of the public that their colleague was under attack at the sports bar.

They rescued Cst Shindi and arrested Moyo whom they escorted to the Plumtree Police Station.

— @DubeMatutu.