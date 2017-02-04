$3 300 raised for 21st February Movement celebrations

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

MATABELELAND South has already raised $3 300 and pledges are also trickling in for this year’s 21st February Movement Celebrations to be hosted by the province.

The celebrations to mark President Mugabe’s birthday will be held at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (Reps) at Matopo Research Station.

Yesterday committees tasked to spearhead the preparations for the event met in Gwanda and received the pledges. Ten cattle, 600 litres of fuel and 300 bags of 50 kilogrammes of mealie-meal were pledged and cash amounting to $3 300 was paid.

Addressing the committees, the Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, Cde Abednigo Ncube, urged members to work as a team so that the event becomes a success.

“The national executive chose Matabeleland South to host the celebrations so we should work as a team so that the day becomes a success. Business people from Matabeleland should donate in cash and kind for this noble cause. The date for the celebrations has not been set but our deadline for all pledges should be 15 February. All the pledges should be fulfilled before this date,” said Cde Ncube.

Last week, Zanu-PF National Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, said this year’s venue was in line with the youth league’s theme of promoting domestic tourism which they adopted two years ago.

— @richardmuponde