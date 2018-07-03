3 CRASHES IN 2 HOURS. . . Accidents stalk ex-Zanu-PF Youth League boss

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF Politburo member Cde Absalom Sikhosana (69) narrowly escaped death after a vehicle sped over a kerb dividing a road and collided head-on with his along Khami Road in Bulawayo.

The driver of the other vehicle, a South African registered Toyota Hilux, identified as Collen Gift Nyathi (37) died on the spot following the horrific crash on Saturday just after midnight.

As traffic police officers attended the scene another vehicle rammed into Cde Sikhosana’s Nissan NP300 vehicle and its driver, Mr Gerald Moyo (28) sustained serious injuries. Mr Moyo was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he is under intensive care.

Around 10pm and before the two incidents, Cde Sikhosana had hit a push cart vendor with his vehicle before rushing him to Mpilo Central Hospital. Cde Sikhosana was later rushed to the same hospital where he is still admitted.

The Chronicle yesterday caught up with the former Youth League boss who narrated how “an exciting day” turned out to be “near fatal” for him.

He said the day began well as he attended the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission meeting where July 30 elections’ candidates were urged to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes free and fair elections.

Cde Sikhosana said he later attended Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube’s campaign launch in Makokoba before visiting victims of the recent White City Stadium bombing who are still admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital.

He said as he left the hospital a series of unfortunate incidents befell him, resulting in him returning to the same facility as a patient.

“When I left the hospital, I tried to evade traffic congestion by driving along Basch Street to connect to the city centre by driving past Manor Hotel.

However, near Manor Hotel a man pushing a push-cart swerved towards my car. I tried to avoid him but unfortunately I hit the push cart and it hit him and injured him in the process,” he said.

Cde Sikhosana said he took the injured man to Mpilo Central Hospital where he left him being attended.

He said he took away his push cart so that he could leave it at the injured man’s home.

Cde Sikhosana said while he was driving to the western suburbs along Old Khami Road, near Khami Cafe he was involved in the head-on collision that left the other driver dead.

“While driving along the dual carriage way on my side of the road, a car from the opposite direction suddenly jumped the road division and flew towards my car. I could not do anything to avoid a collision,” said Cde Sikhosana.

He said he is not sure of what happened next, as he only remembered being assisted into an ambulance while some women were being pulled out of the other car.

Cde Sikhosana said he later learnt that the driver of the other vehicle had died on the spot.

He said while at Mpilo Central Hospital where he had just got an X-ray examination, he was informed that another vehicle had rammed into his car as it was being towed away.

Prior to the accidents, Cde Sikhosana survived a bomb blast at White City Stadium on June 23 that was targeted at President Mnangangwa.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the accidents.

She urged motorists and the public to exercise caution on the roads.

Meanwhile, police in the city are investigating two fatal hit-and-run accidents.

Insp Simango said the bodies are still unclaimed at UBH mortuary.

“The first accident occurred on June 22, at about 8PM along Khami Road opposite the Ministry of Transport Stores, Bulawayo.

“The now deceased is a male adult, light in complexion, approximately 25-years-old, 1,6 metres in height. He was wearing a black jacket written Creamy Inn on the front right breast, brown long sleeved shirt, navy blue trousers, black shoes and white socks, and a red hat written Telecel. He was carrying a black satchel containing a blue church crown with white belts,” she said.

The second accident happened along Intemba Road near Inzwananzi Primary School on June 25 at around 12AM.

“The now deceased is a male adult who could be between 26 and 35-years-old and 1,7 metres in height. He was wearing green trousers, grey jacket with green stripes, black T-shirt, brown shoes and grey jersey.

“He was carrying a white sack containing blue jeans, black cap, orange sun hat, black jacket written rugby on the left breast, black jacket written Nautica Competition and black plain jacket,” said Insp Simango.

“Anyone with information or missing relative with the above description should contact Bulawayo traffic west Inspector Mubwere on (09) 412953 or (09) 402551 or any nearest police station,” she said.

@nqotshili @winnie_masara