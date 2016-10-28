3 critical after Hwange truck crash

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THREE people are battling for life after a truck they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned near the old toll gate, 17 km out of Hwange along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, police said yesterday.

The accident occurred at around 8AM when the driver of a Zalawi haulage truck veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Sources suspect fatigue caused the driver to doze off, resulting in him veering off the road.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona said she could not comment on the accident.

Rescuers at the scene identified the driver as Mr Aleck Chipeta (43) who sustained serious head injuries as his scalp peeled off and bones were protruding where he broke his arm.

The other two passengers have been identified as Fortunate Ndebele of Solusi Village in Lupane and Spencer Mwembe of Dampa Area in Cross Dete.

The other two passengers that Mr Chipeta gave a lift at Cross-Dete early that morning are said to have incurred serious internal injuries.

The three are admitted to Hwange Colliery Hospital.

Sources alleged the driver, who was transporting a load from South Africa to Zambia, had arrived at Cross-Dete at around 9 PM the previous night.

“Instead of the driver resting, he was seen drinking heavily and partying all night at Cross-Dete Business Centre.”

“At around 6AM the driver left with a woman identified as Fortue and another passenger who asked for a lift to Victoria Falls,” said the source who preferred anonymity.

A motorist who witnessed the accident said from the moment he caught up with the truck on the road, he suspected the driver was dozing because his truck kept swerving.

“At around that point, I attempted to overtake him but he swerved and encroached onto my lane before he overturned. The truck slid for a distance on its roof before it crashed into a tree.”

“I suspect the driver was dozing and he lost control of the vehicle. It was a horrific scene as the driver was seriously injured. They were all rushed to the Colliery Hospital in Hwange,” said the witness.

