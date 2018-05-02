3 points for bosso

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders 1-0 Mutare City

HIGHLANDERS chalked up a narrow victory over visiting Mutare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match they ought not to have dropped a sweat to win at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Bosso went into the game seeking a reassuring response following their 0-1 slump to Ngezi Platinum on Sunday. Although their game was at its usual entertaining best, lack of firepower in front of goal left their band of fans frustrated.

Newman Sianchali’s powerfully struck shot in the 77th minute provided some relief for the home fans, who had resigned themselves to a share of the spoils following numerous missed chances throughout the match.

Although Sianchali atoned for fluffing easy chances that came his way earlier in the game, he could have easily grabbed a hat-trick had he employed some composure in his finishing.

Bosso were so dominant that they could have easily scored up to half a dozen goals in the first half had their forwards’ decision making been top notch.

Bosso had Mutare City at their mercy in the opening half, but their possession and breakdown of the visitors’ defence counted for naught, but confusion seemed to have the better of their frontline.

Sianchali caused the visitors’ defence problems with his pace, but his finishing wasn’t complementary.

Highlanders’ first chance was created by Sianchali in the seventh minute when he waltzed past defender Joseph Chitawira to tee up Gabriel Nyoni, whose effort from inside the box was punched by goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube into the path of Godfrey Makaruse, who skied his shot over the bar.

Makaruse had a nightmare and it was a surprise that he wasn’t pulled out much earlier, as everything about his play was just wrong.

In the 15th minute, Bosso fans at the Soweto stand rose to celebrate when Nyoni beat his marker and came face-to-face with keeper Dube only to pass the ball backwards instead of shooting as the goalie was already on the ground.

Brian Banda was the next to register his indecisiveness in the 25th minute when he rose unchallenged going for a header only to dummy, allowing Mutare City defenders to clear.

Mutare City almost shot into the lead just after the break when veteran striker Evans Chikwaikwai’s low shot from inside the box was punched out for a corner by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Sianchali burst through in the 66th minute and shot into the body of keeper Dube in a one-on-one situation. The ball came back to him and instead of passing it to an unmarked teammate, he directed his shot against a defender and the ball went out for a corner.

He then made amends with his emphatic finish after collecting a high pass from Nyoni on the left side to trigger wild scenes of relief on the terraces, as the wasted opportunities had convinced most Bosso fans that they would fail to score in their second consecutive match.

Bosso paraded a new look outfit largely owing to injuries and suspensions to some of their regular players.

The hosts missed the services of key midfielders Nigel Makumbe and Adrian Silla as well as defender Peter Muduhwa through suspension.

Andrew Mbemba was handed his league debut to partner Charlton Siamalonga in central defence and hardly put a foot wrong the entire game.

There was also game time for midfielder Brian Jaravaza, who replaced another fringe player Ray Lunga, who had a decent day on the field.

Nyoni played in an unfamiliar central midfield role and gave a good account of himself. Bosso fans will, however, be worried after Nyoni was stretchered off the field just before full time, adding to the number of the team’s walking wounded.

Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu thought on a good day his charges could have scored more goals.

“The game was a balanced affair; we controlled the game for the large part and managed to play the ball through the right channels. It is unfortunate we did not manage to get an early goal. Had we used all our chances today, we could have scored a number of goals. However, given we were coming from a defeat, the boys were a bit shaky hence we were not clinical,” said Ndlovu.

Mutare City boss Joseph Takaringofa was pleased with his side’s performance despite the loss.

“It was a very good game. I am happy with the way the boys played. Sometimes you have to look at the calibre of the team that we lost to; Highlanders are a good side so we are not that worried. When it comes to the issue of being relegation candidates, as a coach l am not worried about that; I am just proud of the way the boys are playing despite the results not coming our way,” Takaringofa said.

Teams

Highlanders: A.Sibanda, C Siamalonga, H Moyo, M Phiri, B Banda, N Sianchali, R Lunga ( B Jaravaza 82 minutes), B Musaka, G Makaruse (O Zibande 65 minutes), Andrew Mbemba, G Nyoni

Mutare City: T.Dube, P.Gumbo, J.Chitawira, K.Bingala (B.Chinoyi 86 minutes), L.Mangayira, J.Takunda, T.Kabanda (B.Vheremu 53 minutes), D.Mangesi, K.Njovo, T.Sadiki, E.Chikwaikwai (W.Phakamisa 75 minutes)

Results

CAPS United 0-1 Chicken Inn, Highlanders 1-0 Mutare City Rovers, ZPC Kariba 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum 1-0 Black Rhinos

Fixtures

Today: Yadah FC v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Dynamos (Ascot), Harare City v Triangle United (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve), Bulawayo City FC v Nichrut FC (Barbourfields)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Ngezi Platinum 9 7 2 0 11 2 9 23

FCPlatinum 9 7 1 1 13 3 10 22

Highlanders 9 6 2 1 12 5 7 20

Chicken Inn 9 4 4 1 11 6 5 16

Triangle 8 5 1 2 9 7 2 16

Caps United 9 4 3 2 12 8 4 15

Harare City 8 2 5 1 6 5 1 11

Byo Chiefs 8 2 4 2 8 8 0 10

Nichrut 8 2 3 3 9 9 0 9

Black Rhinos 9 2 3 4 5 8 -3 9

Shabanie 8 1 5 2 10 14 -4 8

Chapungu 8 2 2 4 6 10 -4 8

Herentals 8 2 2 4 3 8 -5 8

Yadah 8 1 4 3 8 11 -3 7

Dynamos 8 1 3 4 6 9 -3 6

Mutare City 9 1 2 6 7 12 -5 5

Zpc Kariba 9 0 5 4 3 10 -7 5

Bulawayo City 8 1 1 6 6 10 -4 4