3 women raped at home, cops hunt suspects

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo are looking for two suspected rapists following three separate rape incidents that occurred in the city over the weekend.

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with a rape case and two others are on the run.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said it was worrying that the three separate incidents occurred at the victims’ homes.

She said the first victim was raped on Saturday at around 2PM by an unknown person.

“The victim is a 26-year-old mental patient. She was attacked by the unknown person at her home in Nketa 9 suburb who raped her once, stole a suitcase full of clothes and an electrical iron all worth $130 before vanishing,” she said.

Insp Simango said the victim could not identify her attacker.

She said the second incident occurred in the same suburb and the 23-year-old woman was raped by her husband’s uncle aged 25, who has since been arrested.

“The incident occurred on Saturday at about 5PM. The two are related as the victim was raped by her husband’s uncle. He fondled, kissed and raped her and the complainant told her husband before they reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest,” said Insp Simango.

She said the third incident occurred in Cowdray Park suburb and the victim was raped by her neighbour.

“The victim is a 21-year-old and she identified her attacker as her neighbour. The suspected rapist is said to have entered the victim’s home at 01:30AM and raped her once. The victim screamed for help but couldn’t get help as she was alone in the house,” she said.

Insp Simango said the suspect escaped and has not been seen since.

She urged members of the public to lock their doors before going to sleep.

Insp Simango said police were worried by the sexual violation of women in their homes which are supposed to be safe.

“We always believe that home should provide safety for everyone but it is worrying that women are being attacked at home. In two of the incidents the women were attacked by people they know who ordinarily they should confide in when they are in trouble,” she said.

Last year the police revealed that about 325 girls are raped in the country every month.

@nqotshili