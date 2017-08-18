$300 fine or jail for cop basher

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A BULILIMA man has been fined $300 for beating up a police officer who tried to restrain him as he was assaulting a patron at a bar.

Bakani Moyo (35) of Dombodema punched Constable Komborero Mutorwa who is stationed at Dombodema Police Base several times and also threatened to stab him with a knife.

Moyo was convicted on his own plea of guilty to assaulting or resisting a peace officer by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere.

He was ordered to have paid the $300 fine by August 31 or risk being sent to jail for three months.

Moyo was also slapped with a three months jail sentence that was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

In mitigation, Moyo said he assaulted the cop in retaliation.

“I assaulted the cop out of self defence because he slapped me first for a reason that don’t know and I retaliated,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Zorodzai Pengapenga said Moyo assaulted Cst Mutorwa on August 13 at around 9PM.

“On 13 August at around 9PM, Cst Mutorwa and Cst Mafudze were conducting patrols at Dombodema Business Centre. They entered Ndazi Ndazi Beer Hall and found Moyo having an argument with another patron.

“Moyo armed himself with a chair and attempted to hit the patron. Cst Mutorwa intervened and warned Moyo against displaying violent behaviour,” he said.

Mr Pengapenga said Moyo turned on the police officer and punched him on the head and mouth. He said Cst Mutorwa tried to handcuff Moyo who produced a knife and threatened to stab the police officer.

Cst Mafudze assisted his workmate and they managed to apprehend Moyo and escorted him to the police station.—@DubeMatutu