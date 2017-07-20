$300 prize for Zodwa impersonator

Showbiz Correspondent

WITH the euphoria surrounding the impending visit of South Africa entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu, Club Connect, who will be hosting her, have introduced a competition – Dress and Dance like Zodwa where people will be expected to mimic the personality for a $300 prize.

The nightspot in Bulawayo will tomorrow hold Zodwa Wabantu’s pre-party in anticipation of Zodwa’s visit to the city next Saturday. During the party, a competition will be held with the lady who will dress and dance like Zodwa being given $300 and an opportunity to be Zodwa’s host in the club when she comes.

Revellers, especially females, are expected to wear the body hugging and thigh revealing outfits while imitating the Queen of Vosho on the dance floor.

While it is not clear whether the revellers vying for the prize will go all out as Zodwa who sometimes dances pantyless, organisers said they should bring their A game tomorrow.

Club Connect spokesperson Zandile Moyo said at the end of the day, they wanted to find Zimbabwe’s very own Zodwa Wabantu.

“Ever since the news that Zodwa Wabantu will be at Club Connect started doing the rounds, a lot of interest from people across the country was generated.

This is why we decided to hype up her impending visit by having the Dance and dress like Zodwa Wabantu competition.

“It’ll also be nice to have females being confident in their own skin and coming out to have fun and who knows, we may just have a lot of Zodwa Wabantu’s from Zimbabwe,” said Moyo.

She said the winner will be judged by the crowd.

“It won’t take anything more than 40 minutes to find who takes the $300. The winner will be chosen by the crowd on the night.”

Zodwa Wabantu real name Zodwa Rebecca Libram rose to fame after videos of her suggestive dances at the Eyadini Lounge in Durban went viral. The mother of one also sent tongues wagging after she attended the Vodacom Durban July clad in a revealing dress with no underwear, something she said she did for the ladies.