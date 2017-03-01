32 corrupt officers fired from VID depots, 200 licences cancelled

Auxilia Katongomara Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has fired 32 officers from 13 Vehicle Inspectorate Departments (VID) depots and cancelled about 200 driver’s and provisional licences corruptly issued countrywide.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joram Gumbo said VID depots would in the near future move towards automation of its services, which will help to reduce direct human interface, therefore reducing corruption.

Minister Gumbo was responding to a question in Parliament on Wednesday on the measures his ministry had put in place to curb corruption at the VID.

“VID depots are grouped into three categories that is, small, medium and big, respectively for purposes of analysing their performance and the strategy helps the ministry to monitor performance per depot and be able to identify the existence of wayward behaviour through daily, weekly and monthly returns and reports analysis,” explained Minister Gumbo.

“This strategy has demonstrated its effectiveness from 2009 to current, where 32 officers were fired when it surfaced from the analysis on the returns that corruption was taking place at 13 VID depots namely, Eastlea, Belvedere, Chitungwiza, Gweru, Mutare, Chiredzi, Bindura, Kadoma, Victoria Falls, Zvishavane, Nyamapanda, Chinhoyi and Marondera, which issued 199 drivers and provisional licences to undeserving applicants and were cancelled by the ministry.”

Minister Gumbo said his ministry has a zero tolerance policy on corruption in line with the aspirations of Zim-Asset.

“My ministry intends to commercialise the VID as a strategy to improve the quality of service delivery and eradicate corruption, given that it will be easy to motivate diligent performers and weed out unruly elements without going through the bureaucratic processes,” said Minister Gumbo.

He said a three-year transfer policy was also in place to help mitigate against over-familiarisation of officers with members of the public which has a high propensity for corruption.

“In line with advancement in the global village, VID as a learning organisation, will in the near future, move towards automation of its services, which will help to reduce direct human interface therefore reducing corruption. It is from best practice that we monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the above strategies for continuous improvement,” said Minister Gumbo.

“Any reported case of corruption is investigated in order to get to the bottom of it and appropriate action is taken as indicated in item one above. All depots have suggestion boxes strategically positioned for members of the public to air their views as a feedback on service delivery.”

He said they had also erected conspicuous notice boards at all VID depots and introduced on March 6, 2016, three toll free numbers (08013121-3), informing members of the public to call the supplied numbers if they have been asked for consideration or bribe by VID officials in order to pass a driver’s licence or a provisional licence test.— @AuxilliaK