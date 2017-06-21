Dokora pacifies parents over school funds

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Lazarus Dokora, has pacified Senators and parents opposed to his directive to abolish School Development Committees and transfer their funds to the School Services Fund (SSF) saying at the moment he does not have legal powers to do so.

Dr Dokora said a law is required to ensure the transfer of the funds, but so far no proposed legislation is on the table.

The Minister was responding to a motion on the need to align the Education Act to the Constitution.

The motion emanated from the directive for schools to close all SDCs accounts and remain with the SSF accounts.

Senators used the debate to criticise the Minister’s plans, arguing that the planned replacement of SDCs with the School Services Fund (SSF) will leave parents at the mercy of school authorities and affect the quality of education.

“We have got a Statutory Instrument that governs SDCs and a Statutory Instrument that governs SDAs and these are separate instruments which we are trying to harmonise in the Bill. So, we must debate those issues first. I have no legal instrument to transfer the money,” said Dr Dokora.

He was responding to a question by MDC-T Senator Theresa Makone who asked him the Government’s position regarding the transfer of funds as earlier directed.

Dr Dokora said the Ministry was working on the Bill and encouraged Senators to take part in its crafting.

“I wish to advice that as of now, the Ministry is busy aligning the Education Act to the Constitution and I would want honourable Senators to engage with the Bill when it comes to Senate with the realistic prospect of contributing to the wholesome development of our education system,” he said.

“As it stands, debating as it is put here is really debating on a matter that has originated on social media which has no legal force and is really wasting honourable Senators’ time. So, I will bring the Bill and that would then become a substantive issue for debate”.

@AuxiliaK