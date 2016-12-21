37 Zanu-PF officials face freedom

Lloyd Gumbo, Harare Bureau

A total of 37 Zanu-PF officials suspended last year face freedom at the end of this month when their suspensions lapse.

Most of the members were suspended effectively from January 1, 2015 after being charged of different offences.

Among those whose suspensions come to an end are former Bulawayo provincial chairperson Professor Callistus Ndlovu, Members of Parliament, Cdes Simbaneuta Mudarikwa (Uzumba), Paul Chimedza (Gutu South), Tafanana Zhou (Mberengwa North), Joseph Mapiki (Shamva South), Tongai Muzenda (Gutu West), Kindness Paradza (Makonde) and Bindura North representative, Cde Kenneth Musanhi.

Other officials, among them Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development Minister Nyasha Chikwinya and Deputy Ministers Fred Moyo (Mines and Mining Development) and Abigail Damasane (Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development) had their suspensions reduced from two years to one year and eight months meaning the suspensions ended on August 31, 2016.

This is contained in the Central Committee report to the 16th Annual National People’s Conference that was presented by President Mugabe at last week’s conference in Masvingo.

According to the Zanu-PF Administration portfolio, a number of suspended officials appealed their suspensions to the Disciplinary Appeals and Review Committee to the Central Committee (DARCC) after it was set-up.

“The committee noted that the suspension period of two years was to run from 01 January 2015 to 31 December 2016,” reads the report.

“The committee upheld the two-year suspensions and therefore the affected members should complete the full term of their suspensions.”

Among those listed are Prof Callistus Ndlovu, Cdes Elifasi Mashaba, Christopher Dube and Charles Chiponda — all from Bulawayo.

In Harare, the officials are Cdes Eva Chaneta, Brian Hwenjere, Clyde Mutero, Andrew Tiriboyi, Tendai Diwa and Torongo Torongo.

In Mashonaland East, it is Cde Mudarikwa while Mashonaland Central has MPs Cdes Musanhi and Mapiki.

Mashonaland West province has Cdes Constance Shamu, MP Paradza, Stephen Karenga, Joshua Chakona and Mavis Demba.

In Masvingo province, MPs Chimedza and Muzenda also have their suspensions coming to an end at the end of this month.

There are also officials who were suspended for their alleged involvement in the “Gamatox politics of 2014”.

Among them are Minister Chikwinya and Deputy Ministers Damasane and Moyo.

According to the DARCC: “suspension was reduced from two years to one year and eight months.

Therefore, the suspensions are from 1st January 2015 to 31st August 2016.

“The committee considered that the three are working well within the party and are Government ministers.”

Other victims of the Gamatox politics purging in Midlands are Gokwe MP, Cde Dorothy Mhangami and Mberengwa North MP, Cde Zhou, Cdes Edmond Mkaratigwa, Cliff Manungo, Fadzai Ntabeni, Danisa Mujere, Cdes Sheila Midzi, Theobold Takanayi, Simba Zhuwake and Tariro Mutingwende.

According to the DARCC, suspensions were upheld from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016.

However, on Cdes Renias Madende and Steven Ngwenya, the appeals committee referred their cases for investigation by the National Disciplinary Committee in consultation with Midlands province to determine their political standing.

Cde Stanford Mugari (Mashonaland Central) and Ndabezinhle Nyoni (South Africa district) also have their suspensions lapsing at the end of the month.

“Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi of Mashonaland West province should complete his sentence while cases of Cdes Ratidzo Mukarati and Danny Musukuma both of Harare province were referred back to the National Disciplinary Committee. The Politburo and Central Committee endorsed the decision.

“Harare province appealed against the expulsion of Cde Tongai Nheta, due to lack of evidence on the allegations. The committee is yet to consider the appeal,” reads the report.