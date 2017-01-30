3D Events founding member marries pregnant girlfriend

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FOUNDING member of 3D Events, Eddie Toriro, one of the faces behind Bulawayo’s popular spot Hartsfield Tshisanyama, at the weekend paid bride price for his girlfriend Theodora Mubaiwa.

Eddie as he is known in circles was accompanied by his 3D workmates such as DJ Liz and Ndabezinhle Nkomazana as well as his brothers Patrick, Wayne and Charles.

The ceremony was held at Theodora’s family home in Woodlands suburb in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Refusing to reveal the amount of money or cows he was charged by his in-laws, Eddie said he was happy to have taken the decision as it made him feel more responsible for his life.

“I feel good about what I’ve done as this was something that was a long time coming. Having a wife will definitely add value to my life. I feel more in charge of my life with a wife by my side. I believe strongly in the Bible which, Proverbs 18 verse 22, reads – ‘he who finds a wife finds a good thing,’” said Eddie.

He said they were throwing a white wedding at the end of this year as they wait for Theodora to give birth.

“My wife is six months pregnant with twins and after this ceremony we shall wait for her to give birth. After that we’ll start planning seriously for the wedding that we want to have at the end of the year. Hopefully the after party will be at Tshisanyama,” said Eddie.

Asked when and for how long they has been dating Eddie said he met Theodora a year ago through DJ Liz who is her best friend.

“She worked in Harare and would come over to Bulawayo to spend time with family. As she is friends with DJ Liz she would come and see her and that’s when I spotted her, one thing led to another and here we are,” said Eddie.

