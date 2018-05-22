$4 million women’s fund ready for disbursement

Prince Sunduzani, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT says the $4 million under the Women Development Fund (WDF), which was suspended last year, is now available and ready for disbursement.

The fund was frozen last November after the Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development demanded that an audit to evaluate all projects funded under WDF since 2010 be conducted in order to ascertain their viability status.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development, Sithembiso Nyoni, said in an interview that women should start applying to access the money and improve their income generation projects. She said the fund, which will see eight groups per province getting $5 000 dollars each, should not be politicised but given on merit, considering the viability of the project.

The minister said the money would provide financial relief needed in supporting sustainable projects that will improve women’s standards of living.

“The money is now ready for disbursement. We have already put out an advert and we are inviting all women to form groups and apply for the money. We will be giving out $5 000 loans per group to eight groups in each province,” said Minister Nyoni.

“The loans will be on a first come first serve basis. The money should not be politicised but given to women with viable and sustainable income generating projects.

“This money is what women need as it will help them improve their lives through supporting projects, which will improve their livelihood. I have gone down to the ground in Bulawayo, Mashonaland Central and Harare where women have projects that are helping them a lot.”

Last year, legislators expressed concern over poor management of the WDF after it emerged that it was benefiting “a few well connected women”.

The committee had noted that the exclusion of most women was against the letter and spirit of the National Gender Policy (2013 – 2017), which recognises the need for broad inclusion of women and their participation in the economy.

Government has expressed its commitment to supporting women inclusion in the economy and is in the process of setting up the Women’s Bank, which will provide affordable financial assistance to women who have in the past complained of financial exclusion due to stringent bank conditions of accessing funds.

@PrinceNkosy102