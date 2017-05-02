4 nabbed over $6 000 Vic Falls airport theft

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

FOUR villagers from Lupinyu near the Victoria Falls International Airport have been arrested after they allegedly broke into a compound at the facility and stole household property worth more than $6 000.

The compound was used by Chinese contractors, China Jiangsu, who were constructing the airport.

Dalubuhle Kona (32), Seizemore Nyoni (25), Khulumani Ngwenya (30) and Nkosiyazi Kugedera, (23), all from BH Lupinyu were arrested last Thursday.

Officer Commanding Victoria Falls District Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona confirmed the arrests.

“I can confirm that four people were arrested in connection with unlawful entry to a compound where an assortment of goods was allegedly stolen.

“Investigations are in progress and these people are helping the police,” he said.

Chief Supt Chiwona said the total value of stolen property is $6 800 and $6 200 worth of it had been recovered.

The Chronicle was told that property comprising plasma TV sets, beds, clothes, kitchen utensils, a coffee table, computer and laptop, Wi-Fi router, accessories, appliances and clothes was recovered at the accused persons’ places of residence.

Some of the property was also recovered from people the accused persons had sold it to.

It is not clear how Kona, Nyoni, Ngwenya and Kugedera broke into the premises as investigations are still underway.

They are expected to appear in court charged with unlawful entry and theft.

